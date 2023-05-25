The CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life 5-mile Run/2.5-mile Walk will be held Saturday, June 10 at Haddad Riverfront Park.
The course will take walkers and runners through downtown Charleston, up to Spring Hill Cemetery and back.
The event helps raise awareness and funds to help support colorectal cancer screenings.
Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is West Virginia’s second leading cause of cancer, according to a press release. Officials stress that it is preventable in many cases when symptoms are known, and regular screenings are obtained.
The race, created in 2004, takes place the first weekend of FestivALL. Money raised by the CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life always remains in West Virginia to benefit the health of the local community, providing funding that significantly increases the amount of people screened and educated for colorectal cancer.
“It is our continued goal to remind people to take advantage of screenings that can detect colon cancer in its earliest stages,” said Tamerra Gilmore, CAMC Foundation development officer and 2023 race director. “Awareness leads to prevention.”
The race will take place at 8 a.m. on June 10 in downtown Charleston, with registration beginning at 7 a.m. Visit https://give.camcfoundation.org/run to register or donate before the event.
Entry fee is $25 currently, $30 the day of the race.
