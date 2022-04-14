The Canaan Valley Running Company has issued a call to runners to register for the fourth annual Canaan Valley Half Marathon, 10K and 5K presented by Mountain Top Realty and Canaan Valley BBQ.
The race will be held at the Canaan Valley Resort on April 30 to May 1.
"We are excited to be launching our fourth season of our flagship race: the Canaan Valley Half Marathon, 10K and 5K," said Robby McClung, owner and founder of the Canaan Valley Running Company. "Even with a global pandemic, this race has continued to grow and improve every year. This year will be no exception. Runnings and spectators can expect some exciting new additions.
"Available runner registration slots are limited, so we encourage runners to register today before it is too late."
Despite Covid-19 and pandemic-related mandates, the 2021 season saw 1,600 runners participate in Canaan Valley Running Company races.
The 2022 race season is currently sponsored by Appalachian Timing Group, Canaan Valley Resort, Mountain Top Realty & Rentals, Canaan Valley BBQ and Highland Outdoors.
Runners who are interested in participating in the events are encouraged to visit canaanvalleyhalfmarathon.com to register.
