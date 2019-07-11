Glenville State College and the school's athletic department announce that the second annual Tim Carney Golf Outing, A Tribute Tournament, will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 at the Glenville Golf Club.
The tribute tournament is set to honor Glenville's legendary former head golf coach, Tim Carney. The Hall of Fame mentor coached the program from 1969 through 1995, winning 12 WVIAC league titles and also producing eight runner-up teams. His 1985, 1993 and 1994 teams each finished in the Top 10 in the nation. Carney's record in WVIAC tournament play was 198-40.
This event will also celebrate the proud overall history of the GSC golf program. As one of the earliest WVIAC institutions to sponsor golf, GSC has been participating in championship play since 1952. The program is approaching 71 years of play.
Tee time is set for 9 a.m. and the cost is $300 per team ($75 per player), while a hole sponsorship is $100. Last year, the Tim Carney Tournament had 18 teams participate.
For more information on the tournament, visit www.gscpioneers.com or contact the Glenville State Athletic Department at 304-462-6220 or Jesse Skiles at 304-462-6382.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.