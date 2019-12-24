MEADOW BRIDGE — A lethal fourth-quarter surge propelled Greenbrier West past Meadow Bridge 70-33 Friday in high school girls basketball action.
A pressure defense ratcheted up the tempo and presented the Cavaliers with numerous fast break chances as the game wound down.
"We're a big pressure team, and as we play as a team with this pressure, the two front girls push the ball and cause turnovers," said Greenbrier West head coach Mark Agee. "That was our big thing."
In the second half, he said, "We came back out as a team, started making shots, started making our layups. I couldn't have been prouder. Out of every one of my girls out there, even some of the jayvee I brought with me, I think everybody scored tonight. I think everybody had fun. I think they had a good time."
"It's no secret, he went a little deeper on his bench in the first half and we started hitting some shots ... and we got back within striking distance," said Meadow Bridge head coach Steve Taylor. "They missed some shots (in the first half) and put them out of their rhythm.
"Their first five is pretty good. (Kenley) Posten's a very good player, and so is (Julie) Agee. They turned it up a notch in the third."
Posten led the West effort with 22 points, including 14 as the Cavaliers outscored the Wildcats 31-6 in the fourth frame. Natalie Bauer added 12, Agee had 11 and Camryn Dorsey netted nine for the winners.
Kinsley Gwinn scored 12 points on four 3-point goals to lead Meadow Bridge. Karli Pomeroy contributed 10 points.
A Gwinn trey from the left wing off a Pomeroy assist allowed the Wildcats to creep within four, 26-22, at halftime. Then, Meadow Bridge's Summer Bragg converted a deuce early in the third quarter to trim the deficit to two, but the Cavaliers began to take control soon after.
Taylor says his young team is taking "baby steps. We're getting better."
Mark Agee said the Cavaliers are still trying to work out a few of the kinks from a slow start after the school's volleyball team advanced to the state tournament.
"We got a late start because of volleyball (which led into the Thanksgiving break). It's progressed. Once they get out of that volleyball mode and start playing basketball and get their shots back, it's picked up a lot."
Meadow Bridge (1-4) will host the 2019 Wildcat Invitational Basketball Tournament on Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28. Western Greenbrier, Richwood, Meadow Bridge and Marlinton middle school boys and girls teams will participate, as will Meadow Bridge, Mount View, Liberty and Richwood girls high school squads.
Greenbrier West (2-2) will play at Montcalm at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 3.
Greenbrier West (2-2)
Julie Agee 5 0-0 11, Kenley Posten 11 0-1 22, Camryn Dorsey 4 1-1 9, Brooklynn Morgan 1 0-0 2, Natalie Agee 1 0-0 2, Logan Vandall 1 0-2 2, Natalie Bauer 4 3-3 12, Braelee Brown 1 0-0 2, Megan Poticher 1 0-0 2, Destiney Walker 1 0-0 2, Raelyn Palmer 1 0-0 2, Allyson Dunn 0 2-4 2. Totals: 30 6-11 70
Meadow Bridge (1-4)
Karli Pomeroy 2 4-4 10, Summer Bragg 3 0-0 6, Jenna Gladwell 0 0-0 0, Annabelle Woods 0 1-1 1, Kinsley Gwinn 4 0-0 12, Ashley Fox 0 0-0 0, Maddy Jarrett 0 1-2 1, Jasmine Ennis 0 0-0 0, Lilly Ennis 1 0-0 3, Erin Price 0 0-0 0, Reena Petry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-7 33
GW: 19 7 13 31 — 70
MB: 8 14 5 6 — 33
3-point goals: GW: 1 (Bauer); MB: 7 (Pomeroy 2, Gwinn 4, L. Ennis). Fouled out: Bragg (MB).
In other recent games:
Oak Hill 68
Greater Beckley Christian 38
The Oak Hill girls raised their record to 5-2 with a commanding 68-38 win over the hosts in the championship game of the Greater Beckley Christian Holiday Tournament Friday.
Brooke Linkswiler (15 points), Marcayla King (14), Samiah Lynch (14) and Savannah Holbrook (13) combined for 56 points to guide Oak Hill to the victory.
“They played a good game tonight. I left them in there a little longer than probably I wanted to, but I am trying to get some continuity,” Oak Hill head coach Marshall Murray told The Register-Herald. “We have great shooters outside. We have post-up people and we have slashers. All we have to do is just play ball and talk to each other. We are getting there.”
“We scrimmaged them in November, so I knew what to expect," Greater Beckley head coach Phil Samples told The Register-Herald. "I thought we could handle them a little better playing man (defense) because we did well in the scrimmage with it. It just didn’t work tonight."
Greater Beckley guard Grace Mitchell, who was honored before the game for going over 1,000 career points earlier in the month, led her team with 18 points. Emma Moss added nine.
Oak Hill will host Liberty on Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Oak Hill (5-2)
Brooke Linkswiler 15, Cat Pennington 2, Samiah Lynch 14, Hannah White 4, Chelsea Pack 2, Kalila Hames 2, Shelby Gregory 2, Marcayla King 14, Savannah Holbrook 13.
Greater Beckley Christian (4-2)
Grace Mitchell 18, McKenzie O’Neal 3, Allie Smith 2, Emma Moss 9, Jess Arrington 6.
OH: 18 15 16 19 — 68
GBC: 7 10 8 13 — 38
3-point goals: OH: 5 (Linkswiler 5); GBC: 5 (Mitchell 2, O’Neal, Moss 2). Fouled out: Smith (GBC).
Midland Trail 70
Summers County 45
The Patriot boys evened their record at 2-2 Friday with the easy win at home over the Bobcats.
Midland Trail will visit Meadow Bridge at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Calhoun County 57
Meadow Bridge 30
On Saturday in the IOGA Classic at Glenville State College, Calhoun County turned back Meadow Bridge 57-30.
For the Wildcats, Rian Cooper netted a team-leading eight points. Others in the scoring column were: Conner Mullins, 7; Hunter Claypool, 5; Caidan Connor, 5; Collin Woods, 4; and Michael Bragg, 1.
Claypool pulled down six rebounds, Connor had five boards and four steals, and Evan McCoin had three steals.
Meadow Bridge (0-5) will host rival Midland Trail at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Midland Trail 72
Richwood 59
A 22-9 second-quarter advantage Thursday powered the host Midland Trail boys past the Richwood Lumberjacks 72-59.
Indy Eades poured in 28 points on 14-of-20 shooting to pace the attack for the Patriots (1-2). Eades, a junior, also logged eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Also for Trail, Matthew Light collected 18 points and five steals, and Liam Gill tallied 12 points and claimed seven rebounds.
Others in the scoring column were: John Paul Morrison, 5; Peyton Sheaves, 7; and Aden Isaacs, two.
Isaacs had seven rebounds and Sheaves five.
Gilmer County 50
Meadow Bridge 44
On Thursday, the Titans eased by the Wildcats in the IOGA Classic.
Michael Bragg pumped in 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Meadow Bridge (0-4). Caidan Connor contributed 14 points and six rebounds.
Also in the scoring column were: Conner Mullins, 3; Seaton Mullins, 2; Dillion Stephens, 2; and Rian Cooper, 1.
Hunter Claypool recorded three steals and three assists.
Greenbrier West 71
Midland Trail 47
Four players scored in double figures as Greenbrier West stayed unbeaten with a 71-47 win over Midland Trail in a boys game on Dec. 17.
Kaiden Pack led the way for the Cavaliers with 18 points, followed by Chase Boggs with 15, Chase Hagy 14 and Lawson Vaughan 12. Vaughan also contributed 13 rebounds and five steals.
Indy Eades scored 10 points and assisted on five goals for Midland Trail (0-2), while Liam Gill chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.
Greenbrier West (3-0)
Chase Boggs 6-12 0-0 15, Gaige McClung 1-2 0-0 2, Kaiden Pack 5-14 7-9 18, Chase McClung 3-7 0-2 6, Lawson Vaughan 6-10 0-2 12, Chase Hagy 7-18 0-0 14, Michael Kanode 1-1 0-0 2.
Midland Trail (0-2)
Indy Eades 4-12 0-0 10, Liam Gill 4-5 0-0 8, John Paul Morrison 1-4 0-0 3, Peyton Sheaves 1-2 1-1 3, Ayden Simms 0-2 2-2 2, Brendan Zackoski 1-1 0-0 2, Aden Isaacs 2-2 0-0 4, Cade Kincaid 1-4 0-0 2, Bo Persinger 2-5 0-0 5, Matthew Light 2-3 0-0 6.
GW 23 21 17 10 — 71
MT 4 9 16 18 — 47
Three-point goals: GW: 4 (Boggs 3, Pack), MT: 6 (Eades 2, Morrison, Persinger, Light 2). Fouled out: none.
Summers County 94
Midland Trail 55
The visiting Summers County girls pulled away in the third quarter Wednesday, Dec. 18 for a 94-55 victory over the previously-unbeaten Patriots.
“We had tremendous bench play tonight. When you are pressing for four quarters, you have to have multiple people,” Summers County head coach Chad Meador told The Register-Herald. “Once you start turning a team over and capitalizing, it works on their psyche some. I thought (Midland Trail) handled it great early in the first half. We just told our girls at halftime to keep putting the pressure on them. Nobody wants to be pressed, uncomfortably, for 30 minutes.”
“We just panicked for whatever reason,” Midland Trail head coach John Mark Kincaid told The Register-Herald. “Summers is super well-coached. They play really good fundamental defense and they get after you. We just have to play through that. We are going to have to beat them because they aren’t going to give you anything.”
Gavin Pivont finished with a 30-point outing to pace the Bobcats (4-1). Taylor Isaac scored 27 points and Cheyenne Graham added 13 points.
Malerie Hendrick led Trail (5-1) with 15 points, while Kyleigh Jackson added 12 and Taylor Harrell had 10.
Midland Trail (5-1)
Malerie Hendrick 15, Taylor Harrell 10, Kyleigh Jackson 12, Emily Dickerson 6, Meghan Gill 6, Taylor Perry 2, Gracie Ferrell 4.
Summers County (4-1)
Bethani Cline 7, Taylor Isaac 27, Gavin Pivont 30, Maggie Stover 7, Tiley RIchmond 4, Cheyenne Graham 13, Sullivan Pivont 6.
MT: 7 18 14 16 — 55
SC: 19 14 27 37 — 94
3-point goals: MT: 1 (Jackson); SC: 8 (Cline, Isaac 4, G. Pivont, Graham, S. Pivont). Fouled out: None.
Oak Hill 68
Sherman 37
The Oak Hill girls raced out to a commanding halftime lead and went on to easily defeat Sherman 68-37 Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Samiah Lynch and Marcayla King led the Red Devils with 17 points apiece, while Savannah Holbrook scored 16.
Caraline Nelson led the Tide with 16 points.
Sherman
Caraline Nelson 16, Hailea Skeens 17, Kenzie Ferrell 3, Cassie Keith 1. Totals: 13 9-22 37.
Oak Hill (3-2)
Brooke Linkswiler 3, Cat Pennington 1, Samiah Lynch 17, Hannah White 2, Chelsea Pack 4, Kalila Hames 4, Eden Gilkey 2, Marcayla King 17, Krista Shrewsberry 2, Savannah Holbrook 16. Totals: 25 7-13 68.
S: 11 5 7 14 — 37
OH: 20 15 13 20 — 68
3-point goals: S: 2 (Skeens, Ferrell); OH: 1 (Linkswiler). Fouled out: None.
