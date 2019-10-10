CHARMCO — Greenbrier West continued its Meadow Bridge mastery Friday.
The Class A No. 10 Cavaliers built up a 14-0 first-half lead and got stronger as the game progressed to pin a 43-6 defeat on Class A No. 16 Meadow Bridge and raise its 2019 record to 4-1.
The win was the seventh in seven tries for the Cavaliers over the neighboring Wildcats in the all-time series.
“Meadow Bridge played a good game,” said Greenbrier West head coach Toby Harris. “We were up by 14, and I think our kids thought they could take it easy.
“We got rolling in the second half, though, and our backs started running harder. Our line has pretty good size and they block pretty well.”
“In the first half, we were competitive,” said Meadow Bridge head coach Dwayne Reichard. “Defensively, they took a toll on us and we got beat down.”
Offensively, the Cavaliers made it tough on the Wildcats after halftime, too. “They just keep chipping away at you and it wears on you defensively.”
A key early scoring march for the home-standing Cavaliers chewed up most of the second quarter and left Meadow Bridge facing a 14-0 hole at the halftime break.
After the Cavaliers’ Lawson Vaughan thwarted a potential Meadow Bridge score with an interception near the Greenbrier West goal line, the hosts launched a 23-play, 98-yard drive that featured seven first-and-10s and ended with a 1-yard touchdown plunge by fullback Cole McClung with 49 seconds left.
The march covered 9:38 of the second-quarter clock for the Cavaliers.
After the break, Noah Brown accounted for two rushing touchdowns for Greenbrier West, one covering 1 yard and the other 26 yards. He also caught a 53-yard shovel pass from Kaiden Pack for a score.
Meadow Bridge finally found the end zone on a nifty 61-yard scoring pass from Hunter Claypool to Landon James-Mullins late in the third quarter, making it 36-6.
The Cavaliers drew first blood on a 28-yard run by Levi Weikle with 8:41 left in the opening stanza. Kyle Holliday’s PAT kick made it 7-0 and capped an eight-play, 65-yard march that featured a key 21-yard pass on a middle screen from Pack to Brown which moved the chains, as well as a Meadow Bridge offsides penalty on a third-and-2 situation.
Meadow Bridge had another scoring opportunity in the first half after Levi Lester recovered a West fumble on the hosts’ 20-yard line, but the drive was snuffed out three plays later by a Pack interception in the end zone.
Ty Nickell provided the Cavaliers’ final score on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Brown rushed for 118 yards on the night, and Weikle had 60 rushing yards and a score. Pack passed for 109 yards and ran for 33 more. He also had a long punt return TD nullified by a penalty.
Already hobbling, Meadow Bridge’s second-half effort was hindered when quarterback Dustin Adkins and receiver Tyler Martin both departed the game with injuries, and neither returned.
Greenbrier West (4-1) will host Pocahontas County for homecoming next Friday.
"Pocahontas has a good football team; we can't take Pocahontas County lightly," said Harris.
Looking at his team's 4-1 record, Harris said, "We're just taking games one at a time and hoping for the best. We're halfway there (to the end of the regular season.) We'd like to end up 9-1, but we'll just have to wait and see."
Meadow Bridge (2-3) will entertain Webster County next Friday.
"I can't fault the effort," said Reichard. "The injuries started happening and the wheels kind of fell off."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Greenbrier West 43, Meadow Bridge 6
MB (2-3): 0 0 6 0 — 6
GW (4-1): 7 7 22 7 — 43
First quarter
GW: Levi Weikle 28 run (Kyle Holliday kick), 7-0, 8:41
Second quarter
GW: Cole McClung 1 run (Holliday kick), 14-0, 0:49
Third quarter
GW: Noah Brown 1 run (Holliday kick), 21-0, 9:58
GW: Brown 26 run (Brown pass from Kaiden Pack), 29-0, 4:52
GW: Brown 53 pass from Pack (Holliday kick), 36-0, 3:23
MB: Landon James-Mullins 61 pass from Hunter Claypool (pass failed), 36-6, 1:37
Fourth quarter
GW: Ty Nickell 3 run (Holliday kick), 43-6, 9:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — MB: Nick White 10-0, Dustin Adkins 3-(-4), Conner Mullins 5-(-10), Seaton Mullins 2-29. GW: Noah Brown 17-118-2, Levi Weikle 11-60-1, Kaiden Pack 7-33, Cole McClung 4-13-1, Ty Nickell 5-(-8)-1, Kyle Holliday 5-65, Alijah Everson 2-(-3), Riley McClung 1-(-1).
PASSING — MB: Dustin Adkins 8-14-2-64-0, Hunter Claypool 3-5-0-65-1, Seaton Mullins 2-6-0-17-0. GW: Kaiden Pack 7-9-0-109-1, Kyle Holliday 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING — MB: Tyler Martin 3-19, Rian Cooper 1-20, Hunter Claypool 2-(-4), Nick White 3-16, Landon James-Mullins 1-61-1, Kyle Hinken 1-18, James McClure 2-11, Conner Mullins 1-(-1). GW: Levi Weikle 3-9, Noah Brown 3-78-1, Kyle Holliday 1-13.
TAKEAWAYS — MB: Levi Lester (FR), GW: Kaiden Pack (INT), Lawson Vaughan (INT).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.