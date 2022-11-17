CHARMCO — No. 8 Greenbrier West pitched yet another defensive shutout Friday in dispatching No. 9 South Harrison 35-0 in a first-round Class A football matchup on a rainy, muddy and overall soggy night at Cavalier Field.
With the triumph, the stingy Cavaliers (10-1) advance to meet No. 1 James Monroe in this weekend's second round. That quarterfinal contest is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Lindside.
Ty Nickell rushed for 52 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 51-yard TD pass from Tucker Lilly on a well-conceived and well-executed middle screen for the Cavaliers' initial score to power the Greenbrier West effort. Teammate Cole Vandall added 90 rushing yards, including an 11-yard scoring run, for the Cavaliers, who built up a 20-0 halftime lead and finished the game with a running clock.
For the Hawks, Noah Burnside rushed 41 times for 146 yards, including logging nearly all of his team's carries out of the wildcat formation in the second half.
The win improved the Cavaliers to 10-1 and marked the 100th head coaching win for Toby Harris in his two stints as the Cavalier boss.
"That wasn’t even on my mind," Harris said. "Coach (Michael) Goddard is our historian; he’s the one who keeps track of that stuff. It took 50 years to get there; I started here in ’68. That’s a long time before you get that 100th win."
Harris said the credit goes to his players and a solid staff of assistant coaches. "(We've) got a great coaching staff."
The host Cavaliers enjoyed a strong start in the opening half. On West’s second drive, the Hawks stuffed two straight runs by Nickell. So, the Cavaliers went to the air on the next play, and Lilly hooked up with Nickell on the middle screen, and Nickell legged the pigskin the rest of the way to the end zone for a 51-yard touchdown. Vandall's conversion reception put Greenbrier West up 8-0 with 6:42 left in the first quarter.
On two subsequent possessions, the Cavaliers took advantage of a short field to punch in two more scores before halftime.
On the first drive, the hosts took over when the Hawks eschewed a punt on fourth-and-4 at their own 26 and came up short. After a Vandall 18-yard run, Nickell scored on a 10-yarder to push the margin to 14-0.
The Cavaliers then took possession at the South Harrison 30 after the visitors came up short again on fourth, and Vandall eventually scored on a 12-yard burst to make it 20-0 early in the second period.
South Harrison had a solid scoring chance as the first half came to a close, but the stout Cavaliers' defense, which has been unscored on at home in 2022 and has allowed only 46 points overall, turned in a strong goal line stand and kept the Hawks out of the end zone with 0:05 left until the buzzer.
"That (defensive stand) definitely put everyone in a good mood," Vandall said. "You stop someone like that, it really puts their heads down and picks yours up."
"It was big," Harris said of the key defensive stand. "It was big. They were right on our doorstep right there.
"They’re real good, then when they score they go for two so we knew we had to stop them early. A night like tonight, 20 points is big out there. That’s a big obstacle. If they’d got that eight right there at the end of the second, they were still in the ball game, but I’m sure going in 20-0, I’m sure that’s hard."
West kept the momentum from the goal line stand going at the outset of the second half to put the game away. The Cavaliers took the kickoff and marched 80 yards in 11 plays, capped by a 6-yard six-pointer from Nickell and Ethan Holliday's successful conversion reception from Lilly to elevate the lead to 28-0. Lilly hit Nickell with a nice 33-yard pass completion during the drive, and Dalton Heath had key runs covering 13 and 18 yards to spark the possession.
Nickell scored on a 4-yard run with 4:22 left in the game, and Hayden Ridgeway's PAT provided the final margin.
Vandall said his team was happy with the effort. "It means a lot," he said. "It gets us into the second round. We’ve got a very important game in front of us.
"We’ll play whoever they put in front of us, but it definitely would mean a lot to play James Monroe, get another shot at them."
"We've just got to work all together, keep playing as a team and let our playing do the talking," he added.
"At this stage of the game, them guys are just playing on pride," said Harris. "They love this shutout business and they just tighten up when they have to.
"The kicking game was important to us tonight. Our kickoffs, we had three or four into the end zone. Our punts, we had one good punt. We kept them in the hole a lot.
"We needed this one to advance. We knew they had a really good ball club. They’ve been playing pretty hard. They lost to three really good teams. They’re a very good football team.
The only West loss in 2022 was a 27-0 setback to James Monroe on Oct. 7.
South Harrison finished the regular season strong, winning six of its last seven games following a 1-2 start. The Hawks close out the year at 7-4.
In 2021, West dropped a 48-20 verdict to Williamstown in the opening round.
Email skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe.
Greenbrier West 35, South Harrison 0
SH (7-4): 0 0 0 0 — 0
GW (10-1): 14 6 8 7 — 35
First quarter
GW: Ty Nickell 51 pass from Tucker Lilly (Cole Vandall pass from Nickell), 8-0, 6:42
GW: Nickell 10 run (pass fail), 14-0, 2:56
Second quarter
GW: Vandall 11 run (kick fail), 20-0, 11:13
Third quarter
GW: Nickell 6 run (Ethan Holliday pass from Lilly), 28-0, 7:20
Fourth quarter
GW: Nickell 4 run (Hayden Ridgeway kick), 35-0, 4:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — SH: Noah Burnside 41-146, Aiden Moreno 6-25, Lucas Rush 2-5, Caden Davis 3-(-2). GW: Ty Nickell 17-52-3, Cole Vandall 13-90-1, Ethan Holliday 1-5, Tucker Lilly 1-12, Dalton Heath 4-24, Team 2-(-18).
PASSING — SH: Caden Davis 0-2-0-0-0, Noah Burnside 0-1-0-0-0. GW: Tucker Lilly 5-6-0-93-1, Ty Nickell 0-2-0-0-0.
RECEIVING — SH: None. GW: Ty Nickell 3-82-1, Ethan Holliday 2-17, Tucker Lilly 1-12, Cole Vandall 1-2
TAKEAWAYS — SH: None. GW: Dalton Heath (FR), Ty Nickell (FR), Cameron White (FR).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.