The City of Charleston and the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau announced that the city will host the AmeriCheer Mountain State Championship Dec 3 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. AmeriCheer is open to all cheer and dance teams, including school, recreation and all-star, from West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Awards include a paid in-bid to international competition in Orlando, Fla.
"We look forward to welcoming cheer and dance teams and their families to our capital city for the AmeriCheer Mountain State Championship," said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. "This will be a wonderful opportunity for our local businesses to showcase Charleston’s unique shops and restaurants and our unmatched hospitality."
Charleston CVB President/CEO Tim Brady said, "The CVB is excited to host AmeriCheer in Charleston. There are enormous opportunities in the cheer and dance market, we know that teams and their families will travel, and we know that they will have a great experience in our city. We look forward to hosting these world class athletes."
AmeriCheer, Inc. was founded in 1987 by former Ohio State cheerleader Elizabeth "Liz" Rossetti as a one-person instructional cheerleading clinic. Today, AmeriCheer and its family of brands (AmeriDance, Eastern Cheer & Dance and Victory Wear) is a national cheerleading and dance company that inspires young athletes in competitive cheerleading and dance and educates through instructional camp programs.
"Bringing AmeriCheer to the Mountain State will provide an amazing opportunity for all levels of cheer and dance teams to showcase and compete," Rossetti said. "Working with the teams from the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Coliseum & Convention Center will bring excellence to the championship!"
For more information about the AmeriCheer Mountain State Championship, visit chaswvcc.com.
