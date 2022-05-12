SMITHERS — City Hoops will continue tournament play this coming weekend at Valley PK-8.

On Sunday, May 15, games will be played for ages 5-7, 8-10, 11-13 and 14-17. Games in the double-elimination event will resume on Saturday, May 21.

May 15 contests are as follows:

1 p.m. — 5-7, Gray vs. Carolina Blue

2 p.m. — 5-7, Navy vs. White

5 p.m. — 5-7, Gray-Carolina Blue winner vs. Navy-White winner

3 p.m. — 8-10, Carolina Blue vs. White

4 p.m. — 8-10, Grey vs. Orange

1 p.m. — 11-13, Navy vs. White

2 p.m. — 11-13, Carolina Blue vs. Gray

5 p.m. — 11-13, White-Navy winner vs. Carolina Blue-Gray winner

3 p.m. — 14-17, Carolina Blue vs. Gray

4 p.m. — 14-17, Navy vs. White

