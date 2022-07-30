It’s been a well-beaten path to conference affiliation for teams like Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton and Woodrow Wilson, all southern coalfield area rivals.
But there is proof that you can go home again. The newly-reconfigured Coalfield Conference has announced it has added those four rivals to the conference in a Class AAA division.
Former members of the old Coalfield Conference, three of the schools — Greenbrier East, Princeton and Woodrow Wilson — had left the conference and, in the fall of 2004, joined the perceived greener pastures of the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
Time told the tale that the travel-worn schools probably weren’t best suited for the MSAC, made up largely of schools in the Charleston and Huntington areas.
By 2012 Greenbrier East left the conference. Princeton followed in 2015 and finally, Woodrow Wilson left in the spring of 2020.
Oak Hill, which has fluctuated from AA to AAA over the last two decades, has gone back and forth between being in the Coalfield Conference (as a double-A) to having no conference affiliation (as a triple-A). Oak Hill was never a member of the MSAC.
“I’m really excited to get those four teams back in the conference with their histories, their traditions, and I’m excited to grow that division,” said Coalfield Conference official Greg Fernett.
The move is effective immediately with the 2022-23 season. He added that there was “a strong possibility” that two other Class AAA teams will also be joining for the upcoming season.
Coaches were excited about the possibilities as well as being back under the Coalfield Conference umbrella.
“I think it’s a great feeling for Beckley to be back in the Coalfield Conference,” Woodrow Wilson football coach Street Sarrett said. “The conference has a lot of tradition and rivalries. I look forward to the growth of the conference and the special things they are planning for the athletes.”
Rival coach Ray Lee of Greenbrier East echoed those sentiments.
“It’s very worthwhile,” Lee said. “This will give communities, schools, teams and players more recognition. Most of these teams are playing each other already so it will make every Friday night even more exciting and interesting. It will give teams and players an incentive at the end of each season to earn more recognition.”
Oak Hill clearly benefits from conference affiliation, basketball coach Benitez Jackson said.
“It gives us an opportunity to recognize some of the players in the area who had a good season,” Jackson said. “It’s hard to make first-team or second-team all-state but that doesn’t mean guys haven’t had a great year.”
Current membership in the Coalfield Conference includes:
Class AA — Independence, Liberty, Nicholas County, PikeView, Shady Spring, Westside and Wyoming East.
Class A – Greenbrier West, James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Richwood and Summers County.
The conference will hold its first Coalfield Conference Fall Sports Media Day. Fernett said that 19 teams have been invited to the event at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 5-8 p.m. on the main floor.
Coaches and a couple of players from each of the member schools' fall sports will be on hand at the event for area media outlets.
