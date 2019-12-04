The Coalfield Conference Wednesday released the all-Coalfield Conference football honorees for the 2019 season. They are as follows:
Class AA
1st team offense
QB – Monroe Mohler (James Monroe)
WR – Xander Castillo (James Monroe)
WR – Jacob Bishop (Wyoming East)
RB – Caleb Bowers (Wyoming East)
RB – Atticus Goodson (Independence)
RB – Haven Chapman (Shady Spring)
OL – Tanner Jenkins (Wyoming East)
OL – Andrew Deal (Nicholas County)
OL – Hayden Miller (Independence)
OL – Stephen Crook (Shady Spring)
OL – Tanner Hazelwood (PikeView)
PK – Erick Bevil (Shady Spring)
Utl – Luke LeRose (Nicholas County)
Utl – Drew Clark (Shady Spring)
1st team defense
DL – Colton Groves (Nicholas County)
DL – Jeffery Bowles (Liberty)
DL – Brady Hunt (James Monroe)
DL – Marcell Guy (Independence)
LB – Clay Lester (Wyoming East)
LB – Dane Chapman (Shady Spring)
LB – Hunter Williams (Independence)
LB – Devin McKown (Nicholas County)
DB – Caden Lookabill (Wyoming East)
DB – Tyler Sedlock (Nicholas County)
DB – Braden Howell (Liberty)
P – Matt Lilly (PikeView)
U – Issac Harvey (Shady Spring)
U – McQuade Canada (Wyoming East)
2nd team offense
QB – Seth Ross (Wyoming East)
WR – Dylan Blake (PikeView)
WR – Jadon Hershberger (Shady Spring)
RB – Ryan Simms (Liberty)
RB – Isaiah Valentine (Shady Spring)
RB – Te-amo Shelton (Oak Hill)
OL – Josh Riley (Wyoming East)
OL – Carter Brown (James Monroe)
OL – Colton Morgan (Westside)
OL – Marcus Ovalle (Oak Hill)
OL – Jacob Stover (Liberty)
PK – Lydia Crook (Wyoming East)
2nd team defense
DL – Brandon Lester (Westside)
DL – Kane Thorn (James Monroe)
DL – Dakota McBride (Wyoming East)
DL – Ethan Morgan (Shady Spring)
LB – Jarrett McFall (Oak Hill)
LB – Scott Wilshire (Oak Hill)
LB – Garrett Huffman (James Monroe)
LB – Ethan Begovich (PikeView)
DB – Daniel Reed (Westside)
DB – Phil Spurlock (Independence)
DB – Hunter Perdue (Oak Hill)
P – Tony Stump (Oak Hill)
Honorable mention offense
Nate Bloomfield (Oak Hill); Cameron Ellis (PikeView); Josh Reilly (Wyoming East); Zach O'Dell (Nicholas County); Jace Colucci (Westside); Cody Fleenor (Independence); Tristan Wills (James Monroe); Ian McKinney (Shady Spring); Logan Doddrill (Liberty); Leonard Farrow (Oak Hill); Shawn Pennington (Liberty); Kobey Taylor-Williams (PikeView); Brandon Morgan (Wyoming East); Kyle Groves (Nicholas County); Spencer Kenney (Westside); Hunter Isom (Independence); Kolby Ellis (Shady Spring); Isaac Atkins (Liberty)
Honorable mention defense
Eli Sedlock (Oak Hill); Brent Meadows (PikeView); Alex Hall (Wyoming East); Garrett Kesterson (Nicholas County); Conner Gibson (Westside); Jacob Hatcher (Independence); Peyton Whitt (James Monroe); Shadraq Alexander (Shady Spring); Mark Rein (Liberty); Eli Selvey (Oak Hill); Logan Krauss (PikeView); Andrew Ellis (Liberty); Brandon Simpson (Wyoming East); Colten Keener (Nicholas County); Dakota Hurley (Westside); Chance Spencer (Independence); Caleb Whittaker (Shady Spring); Bryson Pinardo (Shady Spring); Christopher Mickey (Liberty)
Class A
1st team offense
QB – Caleb Jantuah (Richwood), Jr.
RB – Markis Crawford (Summers County), Jr.
RB – Colton Yoder (Midland Trail), Sr.
WR – Ayden Redden (Meadow Bridge), Jr.
WR – Michael McGee (Richwood), Sr.
OL – Cy Persinger (Midland Trail), Jr.
OL – Nick Waugh (Midland Trail), Sr.
OL – Darrelle Burdette (Meadow Bridge), Sr.
OL – Josh Hypes (Richwood), So.
OL – Dustin Stephens (Summers County), Sr.
Utl – Dustin Adkins (Meadow Bridge), So.
K – Caleb Okes (Summers County), Sr.
1st team defense
DL – Ty Roles (Meadow Bridge), So.
DL – Nick Waugh (Midland Trail), Sr.
DL – Danny Mansfield (Summers County), Jr.
DL – Aaron Sisler (Midland Trail), Jr.
DL – Logan Hatfield (Meadow Bridge), Jr.
LB – Hunter Claypool (Meadow Bridge), Jr.
LB – Robert Ruffner (Midland Trail), So.
LB – Dylan Hardy (Summers County), Sr.
LB – Trent Meador (Summers County), Sr.
DB – Johnny Stark (Midland Trail), Sr.
DB – Logan Fox (Summers County), Jr.
DB – Dylan Davis (Richwood), Sr.
Utl – Ethan Davis (Richwood), Sr.
2nd team offense
QB – Chris Vines (Midland Trail), Jr.
RB – Nick White (Meadow Bridge), Sr.
RB – Doye Ward (Richwood), Jr.
WR – Aaron Sisler (Midland Trail), Jr.
WR – Liam Gill (Midland Trail), Jr.
OL – Josh Landreth (Richwood), So.
OL – Travis Scarbrough (Midland Trail), Sr.
OL – Caidan Connor (Meadow Bridge), So.
OL – Jalin Keaton (Summers County), Jr.
OL – Isaak Stearns (Richwood), Jr.
Utl – Mason Hicks (Summers County), Jr.
2nd team defense
DL – Colton Yoder (Midland Trail), Sr.
DL – Chandler Mullins (Meadow Bridge), So.
DL – Cy Persinger (Midland Trail), Jr.
DL – Logan Trahan (Summers County), So.
DL – Tyler Workman (Richwood), So.
LB – Aden Isaacs (Midland Trail), So.
LB – Zach Moose (Richwood), So.
LB – Levi Lester (Meadow Bridge), So.
LB – Caleb Jantuah (Richwood), Jr.
DB – Tyler Miller (Summers County), Sr.
DB – James McClure (Meadow Bridge), So.
DB – Trevor Maichle (Midland Trail), Jr.
Utl – Landon Richmond (Summers County), Jr.
Honorable mention
Jarred Freeman (Richwood), Sr.; Doye Ward (Richwood), Jr.; Joseph Chastain (Summers County), Sr.; Julien Keaton (Summers County), So.; Landon James-Mullins (Meadow Bridge), So.; Rian Cooper (Meadow Bridge), So.; Beau Campbell (Midland Trail), Sr.; Zack Wood (Midland Trail), Sr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.