Coalfield

Listed below are the All-Coalfield Conference Class A softball and baseball teams as selected by the league coaches.

• • •

Class A Softball

First team

Meghan Gill — Midland Trail

• Julia Herndon — Greenbrier West

• Hannah Honosky — River View

• Shannon Phipps — James Monroe

Sydney Sheets — Midland Trail

• Natalie Sigmon — Montcalm

Chezney Skaggs — Midland Trail

• Bryleigh Thomas — James Monroe

• Maddi Vass — James Monroe

• Desteney Walker — Greenbrier West

Second team

• Micheala Alley — Greenbrier West

• Braelee Brown — Greenbrier West

Madison Campbell — Midland Trail

• Brooke Fuller — River View

• Kaileigh Hodge — Montcalm

• Haley Hunnicut — James Monroe

• Chloe Shires — James Monroe

• Kiara Smith —Richwood

Layla Tompkins — Midland Trail

• Preslee Treadway — Greenbrier West

Honorable mention

• Emily Bailey — James Monroe

• Jadyn Bradley — James Monroe

• Caley Brown — Richwood

Katie Hawkins — Midland Trail

• Karli Holliday — Greenbrier West

• Brooke Nutter — Greenbrier West

Jesse Skaggs — Midland Trail

Jenna Stonestreet — Midland Trail

• Hannah Sweet — Greenbrier West

• Kaydence Weikle — James Monroe

• • •

Class A Baseball

First team

Griffin Boggs — Midland Trail

• Dale Boone — Greenbrier West

• Luke Fraley — James Monroe

Cody Harrell — Midland Trail

• Brandon Isaac — Summers County

• Cade Kincaid — Midland Trail

• Ben Lane — Summers County

• Braydon McClung — Greenbrier West

• Chase McClung — Greenbrier West

• Trae Trivolette — Richwood

Second team

Larry Bigham — Midland Trail

Aaron Dempsey — Midland Trail

• Cooper Donohue — Richwood

• Dillon Dunz — Pocahontas County

• David Gibb — Pocahontas County

• Tucker Gibson — Greenbrier West

• Ethan Holliday — Greenbrier West

• Xander Hudgins — Summers County

• Dakota Sizemore — Richwood

• Matthew Stutts — James Monroe

Honorable mention

• Jake Boone — Summers County

• Hudson Boggess — James Monroe

• Benjamin Dunz — Pocahontas County

• Jason Haggerty — Mt. View

• Justin Haggerty — Mt. View

• Colton Hamrick — Greenbrier West

• Josh Jones — Greenbrier West

Bo Persinger — Midland Trail

• Cooper Ridgeway — James Monroe

• Cole Vandall — Greenbrier West

