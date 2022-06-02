Listed below are the All-Coalfield Conference Class A softball and baseball teams as selected by the league coaches.
Class A Softball
First team
• Meghan Gill — Midland Trail
• Julia Herndon — Greenbrier West
• Hannah Honosky — River View
• Shannon Phipps — James Monroe
• Sydney Sheets — Midland Trail
• Natalie Sigmon — Montcalm
• Chezney Skaggs — Midland Trail
• Bryleigh Thomas — James Monroe
• Maddi Vass — James Monroe
• Desteney Walker — Greenbrier West
Second team
• Micheala Alley — Greenbrier West
• Braelee Brown — Greenbrier West
• Madison Campbell — Midland Trail
• Brooke Fuller — River View
• Kaileigh Hodge — Montcalm
• Haley Hunnicut — James Monroe
• Chloe Shires — James Monroe
• Kiara Smith —Richwood
• Layla Tompkins — Midland Trail
• Preslee Treadway — Greenbrier West
Honorable mention
• Emily Bailey — James Monroe
• Jadyn Bradley — James Monroe
• Caley Brown — Richwood
• Katie Hawkins — Midland Trail
• Karli Holliday — Greenbrier West
• Brooke Nutter — Greenbrier West
• Jesse Skaggs — Midland Trail
• Jenna Stonestreet — Midland Trail
• Hannah Sweet — Greenbrier West
• Kaydence Weikle — James Monroe
Class A Baseball
First team
• Griffin Boggs — Midland Trail
• Dale Boone — Greenbrier West
• Luke Fraley — James Monroe
• Cody Harrell — Midland Trail
• Brandon Isaac — Summers County
• Cade Kincaid — Midland Trail
• Ben Lane — Summers County
• Braydon McClung — Greenbrier West
• Chase McClung — Greenbrier West
• Trae Trivolette — Richwood
Second team
• Larry Bigham — Midland Trail
• Aaron Dempsey — Midland Trail
• Cooper Donohue — Richwood
• Dillon Dunz — Pocahontas County
• David Gibb — Pocahontas County
• Tucker Gibson — Greenbrier West
• Ethan Holliday — Greenbrier West
• Xander Hudgins — Summers County
• Dakota Sizemore — Richwood
• Matthew Stutts — James Monroe
Honorable mention
• Jake Boone — Summers County
• Hudson Boggess — James Monroe
• Benjamin Dunz — Pocahontas County
• Jason Haggerty — Mt. View
• Justin Haggerty — Mt. View
• Colton Hamrick — Greenbrier West
• Josh Jones — Greenbrier West
• Bo Persinger — Midland Trail
• Cooper Ridgeway — James Monroe
• Cole Vandall — Greenbrier West
