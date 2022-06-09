Coalfield

The Coalfield Conference has announced its impact players of the 2021-22 school year. According to Commissioner Chad Quesenberry, the overall Ryan Haga Memorial Impact Athletes of the Year are Atticus Goodson and Paige Maynard. The banquet for male and female athletes of the year for the conference is set for Sunday, June 12 at Oak Hill High. The meal begins at 3 p.m. and awards follow at around 4 p.m.

Following is a listing of each school's impact players:

James Monroe

• Shad Sauvage

• Lilly Jackson

Greenbrier West

• Chase McClung

• Brooke Nutter

Nicholas County

• Bryson Phipps

• Katy Walkup

Liberty

• Andrew Pettry

• Brooklyn Brown

Shady Spring

• Jake Showalter

• Olivia Barnett

Independence

• Atticus Goodson

• Sarah Bragg

Meadow Bridge

Dustin Adkins

Charity Reichard

Summers County

• Julien Keaton

• Maggie Stover

Westside

• Tanner Walls

• Shyan Jenkins

Midland Trail

Cody Harrell

Meghan Gill

PikeView

• Dylan Blake

• Anyah Brown

Richwood

• Tyler Workman

• Ashton Morris

Wyoming East

• Tanner Whitten

• Abigail Quesenberry

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you