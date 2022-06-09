The Coalfield Conference has announced its impact players of the 2021-22 school year. According to Commissioner Chad Quesenberry, the overall Ryan Haga Memorial Impact Athletes of the Year are Atticus Goodson and Paige Maynard. The banquet for male and female athletes of the year for the conference is set for Sunday, June 12 at Oak Hill High. The meal begins at 3 p.m. and awards follow at around 4 p.m.
Following is a listing of each school's impact players:
James Monroe
• Shad Sauvage
• Lilly Jackson
Greenbrier West
• Chase McClung
• Brooke Nutter
Nicholas County
• Bryson Phipps
• Katy Walkup
Liberty
• Andrew Pettry
• Brooklyn Brown
Shady Spring
• Jake Showalter
• Olivia Barnett
Independence
• Atticus Goodson
• Sarah Bragg
Meadow Bridge
• Dustin Adkins
• Charity Reichard
Summers County
• Julien Keaton
• Maggie Stover
Westside
• Tanner Walls
• Shyan Jenkins
Midland Trail
• Cody Harrell
• Meghan Gill
PikeView
• Dylan Blake
• Anyah Brown
Richwood
• Tyler Workman
• Ashton Morris
Wyoming East
• Tanner Whitten
• Abigail Quesenberry
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.