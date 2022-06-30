An exciting new Coalfield Conference will be unveiled when the new school year opens this fall.
And while Greg Fernett and Marty Jones, two area officials from the New River Valley Officials Association who are spearheading the charge, know that Rome was not built in a day, they have definite ideas on how this coliseum for local athletes and the sports they play will look moving forward.
“We want to make (the Coalfield Conference) more than just a ballgame or a golf match or a wrestling match, we want to make it an event for them,” Jones said. “It’s going to take a lot of work but for the 13 participating schools we have, we want to make it fun for them. It’s not one or two guys, we have a lot of people who want to help us out with this.”
“It’s a lot of work, but we will make this work,” Fernett said. “All we are asking from our schools is participating and cooperation.”
A quick history shows that recently, in the last decade plus, the only thing the conference did in the past was an awards banquet, and a nice one, at the end of the school year. But there was no rhyme or reason to how champions were decided, there were no conference championships, schools weren’t required to play one another.
In the more recent past, due to Covid-19, the conference, like those everywhere, was really hamstrung on what it could do.
Chad Quesenberry at Oak Hill took over right at the onset of Covid and Oak Hill had reclassified up to Class AAA at that time, and there are no Class AAA teams in the Coalfield, but he kept it together.
Time constraints with his own job, and the fact Fernett and Jones and a small but eager village behind them, including members of the local coal industry, were willing to take over, allowed him to step aside. He will remain on a board that is still being filled.
“Chad did a tremendous job keeping the conference going during Covid,” Fernett said. “Honestly, if it wasn’t for Chad, there probably wouldn’t be a Coalfield Conference.”
Fernett said the idea to jumpstart the Coalfield Conference was born during a dark period recently, when he lost his friend and officiating crew member Ryan Haga to a heart attack eight months ago.
In fact, the Coalfield’s Impact Players Awards, given out at the first banquet since 2019 (Covid), have been renamed the Ryan Haga Male Impact Player of the Year (Atticus Goodson of Independence) and the Tavie Haga Female Impact Player of the year (named for Haga’s wife, who had asked Fernett to find a way to Haga’s name alive, and was won by Paige Maynard of Shady Spring).
Coal is in the name and coal has been involved as the conference, though in the genesis of its rebirth, takes shape.
“The name Coalfield Conference is perfect,” Fernett said. “Ryan was a coal miner by trade and a very good coal miner. He was involved with sports; he was involved in coal and the coal companies have recognized this. The coal companies are investing in the children, the legacy coal miner that is right now underground or on the surface, mining the coal. That’s their children we are going to give back to and we want to honor the coal miner, the coal companies and the companies want to honor the communities.”
For the moment, Fernett said solidifying the current membership, 13 teams, is what he is doing. He has been scheduling meetings with boards of education to outline their plan, already meeting with the Fayette County BOE.
“We want to move into different things but right now we want to get the conference to where it is solid and has a good schedule to play so we can determine conference champions,” Fernett said.
Scheduling may take some time, simply because that’s the nature of the scheduling game. Schedules run by contract, some sports run by year but football, for example, is generally two-year contracts.
“Because of the timing and because of the dedication of scheduling, they go out sometimes a year in advance, sometimes two-year contracts, we have to let some schools play out contracts, work out some contracts,” Fernett said. “We do hope to have scheduling in the near future. I would say, on the outside three years, on the inside, two years.”
Fernett said the goal will be requiring all teams in a class to play each other.
Members currently, many that are long-time members, are:
In Class A: Greenbrier West, James Monroe, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Richwood and Summers County.
In Class AA: Independence, Liberty, Nicholas County, PikeView, Shady Spring, Westside and Wyoming East.
Crowning a champion in all sports, where on the field or court, is also an important part of the new conference. And that brings to the table tournaments, something that with few exceptions, like track and wrestling, has not happened in recent history, especially in basketball, an area favorite.
“We want to have tournaments,” Fernett said. “We’ve got to have people who want to get involved with running tournaments and understand what it takes to put together a quality tournament. We don’t just want to roll a ball out here and say, ‘Play! We want to have a quality tournament; we want to have community involvement for the people who come to watch the tournaments and do things for the kids who play in the tournaments.
“Football, it’s hard to do tournaments, but we can to grids (grid-o-ramas in preseason). Basketball, baseball, tennis, all the others we can have tournaments.”
“We want the kids to settle it on the field,” Jones added. “We want to have conference tournaments, conference events. We feel it is important to make it where the champions are decided by what happens on the field.”
Expansion has been talked about to and likely will happen at some point. Like scheduling, it takes time.
“We want to make the conference so appealing that people want to be a part of it,” Fernett said. “We’d like to start that as soon as possible and again, we won’t recruit but we are open for anyone.”
One is reviving the dormant Class AAA division, which folded after several members left for the Mountain State Athletic Conference two decades ago. The immediate area Class AAA schools like Woodrow Wilson, Oak Hill, Greenbrier East and Princeton hold no current conference membership.
The first thing the group would like to shoot for is a media day, likely in August, where all the coaches and a player representatives (from all sports) can meet at one location and give the media chance to interview athletes and coaches about the upcoming season. This would be an annual, seasonal event.
“We hope to, in August, have a venue set, we have to have coaches informed, we have to have current schools who are involved to bring their athletes, bring their coaches, to being their athletic director and have a venue where you can speak to a multitude of kids in different sports and kids can learn that is part of the sport.”
The difference in the Coalfield Conference won’t be seen overnight but Jones has a vision he keeps seeing.
“I think if one day, Atticus (Goodson) or Paige (Maynard) come back, or any of the athletes, and say, ‘I wish we had this when I was in high school’ then we will know we are doing the right thing,” Jones said.
