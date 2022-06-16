The Coalfield Conference this past weekend honored its impact players of the 2021-22 school year. According to Commissioner Chad Quesenberry, the overall Ryan Haga Memorial Male Impact Player of the Year was Independence's Atticus Goodson, and the overall Tavie Haga Female Impact Player of the Year award went to Shady Spring's Paige Maynard.

The awards were presented by Greg Fernett and Haga family representatives, including Tavie Haga, Courtney Haga, Tyler Haga, Michael Moore and Chandler McCormack.

Ryan Glenn Haga (1977-2021) was a veteran high school football and basketball referee who passed away last fall. He also assisted the announcing crew at Independence High School.

"The Coalfield Conference is proud to honor the memory of Ryan and the dedication of his wife, Tavie," read the banquet program. "By naming our athlete of the year awards after both of them, we hope that the athletic community will carry on the Haga name and what it means for so many."

The 2022 Athletic Awards Banquet for male and female athletes of the year and their family members was staged Sunday, June 12 in the Oak Hill High School auditorium.

Following is a listing of each school's impact players:

James Monroe

• Shad Sauvage

• Lilly Jackson

Greenbrier West

• Chase McClung

• Brooke Nutter

Nicholas County

• Bryson Phipps

• Katy Walkup

Liberty

• Andrew Pettry

• Brooklyn Brown

Shady Spring

• Jake Showalter

• Olivia Barnett

Independence

• Atticus Goodson

• Sarah Bragg

Meadow Bridge

Dustin Adkins

Charity Reichard

Summers County

• Julien Keaton

• Maggie Stover

Westside

• Tanner Walls

• Shyan Jenkins

Midland Trail

Cody Harrell

Meghan Gill

PikeView

• Dylan Blake

• Anyah Brown

Richwood

• Tyler Workman

• Ashton Morris

Wyoming East

• Tanner Whitten

• Abigail Quesenberry

— Steve Keenan

