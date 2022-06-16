The Coalfield Conference this past weekend honored its impact players of the 2021-22 school year. According to Commissioner Chad Quesenberry, the overall Ryan Haga Memorial Male Impact Player of the Year was Independence's Atticus Goodson, and the overall Tavie Haga Female Impact Player of the Year award went to Shady Spring's Paige Maynard.
The awards were presented by Greg Fernett and Haga family representatives, including Tavie Haga, Courtney Haga, Tyler Haga, Michael Moore and Chandler McCormack.
Ryan Glenn Haga (1977-2021) was a veteran high school football and basketball referee who passed away last fall. He also assisted the announcing crew at Independence High School.
"The Coalfield Conference is proud to honor the memory of Ryan and the dedication of his wife, Tavie," read the banquet program. "By naming our athlete of the year awards after both of them, we hope that the athletic community will carry on the Haga name and what it means for so many."
The 2022 Athletic Awards Banquet for male and female athletes of the year and their family members was staged Sunday, June 12 in the Oak Hill High School auditorium.
Following is a listing of each school's impact players:
James Monroe
• Shad Sauvage
• Lilly Jackson
Greenbrier West
• Chase McClung
• Brooke Nutter
Nicholas County
• Bryson Phipps
• Katy Walkup
Liberty
• Andrew Pettry
• Brooklyn Brown
Shady Spring
• Jake Showalter
• Olivia Barnett
Independence
• Atticus Goodson
• Sarah Bragg
Meadow Bridge
• Dustin Adkins
• Charity Reichard
Summers County
• Julien Keaton
• Maggie Stover
Westside
• Tanner Walls
• Shyan Jenkins
Midland Trail
• Cody Harrell
• Meghan Gill
PikeView
• Dylan Blake
• Anyah Brown
Richwood
• Tyler Workman
• Ashton Morris
Wyoming East
• Tanner Whitten
• Abigail Quesenberry
— Steve Keenan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.