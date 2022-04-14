Amy Jo Cole says she's got to buckle down a little more to achieve success at the next level of sports.
Cole, a Midland Trail High senior, signed recently to attend Concord University and play on the school's soccer team.
She joined Trail soccer teammates Sydney Chapman and Lily Bostic, both whom also recently announced plans to play collegiate soccer.
"I think it's going to be really different (playing on the college level)," Cole admitted. "I feel like it's going to be a lot more (competitive)."
To be prepared to play against Mountain East Conference foes, she says, "I feel like I just have to work harder and practice more in my free time."
Cole said she was "excited" to get the chance to play at the next level. "I'd thought about it, but I didn't ever think I would," she said.
"I feel like, especially like with Sydney, I feel like we've always been really close with soccer and really worked hard at it, compared to some of the others," said Cole, who will major in biology at Athens. "Especially this past year, we kind of like took over the team."
Assuming some leadership recently will help give her experience and confidence moving forward, she indicated.
"I'm just excited," Cole said.
