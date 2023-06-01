Hunters and fishermen in West Virginia may not know how lucky they really are. The first thing one needs when deciding to hit the woods and streams is a place to go. Without a good destination where you have the luxury of roaming the woods or access to the streams and lakes, your hunting and fishing expeditions can’t begin. This is where West Virginians have been really blessed.
The Monongahela National Forest has well over a million acres in the Mountain State in 10 counties. It is possible you could spend the rest of your life and never visit all of the available areas for you to hunt and fish on National Forest. Think about that! The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources maintains 96 Wildlife Management Areas in the state which encompass thousands of acres. Just like the federal Forest Service land, these state areas only require you have a current hunting and fishing license and as long as you abide by the regulations, you may hunt and fish where you please.
It could be that the hardest part of planning a trip for hunting and fishing is just deciding where to go. So many possibilities, so little time. Here are a few ideas.
Moncove Lake, Monroe County. In 1960, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) hit a home run when they dammed Devil’s Creek, a small stream on the newly established Moncove Public Hunting area, and added Moncove Lake to the setting. The 144-acre lake is now adjoined by almost 900 acres of public hunting in Moncove Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and 250 acres on Moncove Lake State Park. Hunting opportunities at Moncove WMA include small game like rabbits, squirrels, raccoons and others, as well as big game deer and bear. Most of the hunting area lies across the lake from the state park (there is no hunting on state parks), but check the map of the Moncove Lake area as there is a portion of the WMA below the lake that is open to hunting. There are many fishing opportunities on Moncove that include largemouth bass, channel and bullhead catfish, bluegills, yellow perch and walleye. Boats are allowed on Moncove with a 5HP maximum on motors, and there are boat rentals available.
With the close proximity of Moncove Lake State Park, this allows for a great way to combine a hunting and fishing trip together with family camping. The campground here has 48 tent and trailer sites, 34 with electric hookup. There are picnic tables and fire rings with grill surfaces and drinking water. A dump station is available and a central bathhouse with showers. Firewood is available for purchase.
Trip Tip. Try this to get you started on a trip to Moncove Lake. You can combine fishing and hunting in the spring gobbler turkey season, on in the balmy fall days for squirrels or the early deer seasons (check your DNR regulations). Call ahead to check with Moncove Lake State Park (304-772-3450) to ensure you can get a campsite. Get your bunch to the area, get set up in the campground and have a look around. Again, with the park and your campsite so close, this allows kids and spouses to use some of the park facilities when they may not join you in hunting or fishing. Food is always a concern on any trip and six miles away in Gap Mills you have some options with the Cheese and More Store, the Old Gap Mills Country Store, Kitchen Creek Bakery and Way Up Acres, all within almost walking distance of each other.
Summit Lake Greenbrier County. Like Moncove, Summit Lake may be one of those little known gems that regular visitors wish will stay a secret. The 43-acre cold water lake is formed by the damming of the two forks of Coats Run, a small tributary of the North Fork of Cherry River. Summit Lake is about 10 miles from Richwood and is deep in the heart of Monongahela National Forest. If you like to hunt and fish in a remote area, this is for you. It is isolated, wild and not always for the faint of heart. The elevation is 3,392 feet above sea level and a lot of the country around it is a good bit higher than that. Expect colder temperatures than the lower elevations, seeing some snow in April or May when spring turkey hunting or trout fishing is not unusual. Take those extra clothes.
A short drive out of the campground is access to the Pocahontas Trail, which in truth you probably can’t walk all of it while hunting and will get you to other wonderful places like Frosty Gap Trail and Mike’s Knob. Close by is a veritable labyrinth of trails and one of my favorites, Snake Den Mountain. The same access for Pocahontas Trail will get you to the Fisherman’s Trail, a winding and steep trail that leads you to the Shangri-La of trout fishing in West Virginia, Cranberry River. Cranberry River has dozens of miles of trout fishing, but you won’t be able to fish them all by walking in on the Fisherman’s Trail, if you do this trail to the Cranberry, start early, have a big breakfast and pack a big lunch. Take a light with you in case you have to walk out in the dark. Trust me, you can do it.
All of this area is trout country and the trout streams are stocked regularly, including the Cranberry, North and South Fork of the Cherry, and Summit Lake itself. There is a lot of trout fishing here. The waters we have mentioned are stocked with trout by the WVDNR, but there is also fishing for the elusive native brook trout. These fish require some work to find and to get to, but most of the small tributary streams in this area may hold native brookies.
Trip Tip. If you plan to stay a few days, go to the Summit Lake campground and set up camp. This is a National Forest campground and has 33 semi-primitive sites with drinking water available and several vault-type toilets. Like many campgrounds, firewood may be scarce so bring your own if possible. Once you are set up in camp you can go explore the area; a topographic and a Forest Service map is very handy. If you are set up at the Summit Lake campground, the surrounding thousands of acres of National Forest is your oyster for hunting and fishing. (Forest Service office in Richwood, 304-846-2695.)
Like Moncove, setting up a base camp at Summit Lake goes well with a combination hunt and fish venture whether for spring turkeys or fall hunting for squirrels, turkeys, and deer or bear. All of these streams get the fall trout stockings in October including Summit Lake. We almost forgot about food! Stock up on groceries in Richwood as you go through, then if you want to go out to eat some night in Richwood try the Whistle Punk Grill and Taphouse, or Hole in the Wall Pizza.
Hinton area-New River, Bluestone Lake, and Bluestone Wildlife Management Area. If there is a mecca for fishing in southern West Virginia, it has to be at Hinton on the New River, and trying to list all of the fishing opportunities is daunting.
The New River is arguably one of the best smallmouth bass streams in the east, and the Greenbrier River has its confluence with the New at Hinton. Both of these rivers have many put ins and take outs for float fishing (many of these are listed in the WVDNR fishing regulations). Unless you are an experienced boater, steer clear of New River until you see lower water levels in summer. New River at higher levels is not to be trifled with. Greenbrier River is much more forgiving and offers good fishing as well. In either case, whatever river you float, have a life jacket and wear it.
The Bluestone Dam at Hinton forms Bluestone Lake and it has many fishing opportunities for bass, catfish, white bass, stripers and hybrids, as well as muskies. The Bluestone Dam and Lake has been around since the 1940s and many of us in southern West Virginia have memories of fishing there with friends and family. Again, just trying to list all of the fishing in this area can make your head spin. You can wade fish below the Bluestone Dam at the proper water levels and do the same for much of the Greenbrier River. Bluestone Lake is 11 miles long with over 2,000 acres of water and is passable by boat up to and past where it begins flowing again, and all of it can be some very good fishing. We haven’t even mentioned the Bluestone River which flows into the New River just above Bluestone Dam. Bluestone River can be wade fished at normal water levels and the section at Pipestem State Park sometimes has good trout fishing.
There is obviously a lot of good fishing here but we haven’t mentioned the hunting which is on Bluestone Wildlife Management Area that consists of over 18,000 acres, and is largely underutilized. Above the lake in the Crumps Bottom, Mouth of Indian Creek, Cedar Branch and Shanklins Ferry areas are some long stretches of river bottom land that offer small game hunting for rabbits and squirrels as well as for deer and turkeys. Just to add to your many choices, these areas on the WMA have dozens of primitive camping sites and at times you may be the only camper you will see. Bluestone WMA has a lot of game in places, you just have to scout around a little and find it. Bluestone can be good for turkeys and has had the antler restrictions on bucks for several years, so it might be a place to see some deer with bigger racks.
Trip Tip. A good way to utilize this area is to go to either Bluestone State Park (304-466-2805) or Pipestem State Park (304-466-1800), get a campsite or a cabin and go from there to explore the area for hunting and fishing opportunities. Bluestone Lake Marina (304-466-1010) offers boat rentals, mooring, live bait, fishing supplies, cold drinks, snacks, fuel and ice, and they also offer cabin rentals nearby. Like the other areas we have talked about, the Hinton-Bluestone region is a great place to combine a hunting and fishing trip. Hunt spring turkeys in the morning, come back to camp and eat a big brunch and then go after those bass and catfish in the lake or on one of the rivers. You can do the same thing in the fall with a hunt for small game or a bow hunt for whitetails and fishing combination. Hinton is your place for any supplies you need and food. You can grocery shop there and when it is time to eat out there are several restaurants. The hot dogs at the Hinton Dairy Queen are practically legendary and Kirks Restaurant by the river has been a Hinton staple for many years.
