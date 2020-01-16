Below is a list of updated Fayette County high school basketball statistics compiled from box scores or statistics sheets available to The Fayette Tribune through Jan. 13 (records are through Jan. 15). Coaches or statisticians with changes or additions can contact Steve Keenan at fayettesports@gmail.com, skeenan@register-herald.com or 304-469-3373.
GIRLS
Scoring
Emily Dickerson, MT, 15.5
Summer Bragg, MB, 12.7
Samiah Lynch, OH, 11.8
Marcayla King, OH, 11.0
Savannah Holbrook, OH, 10.4
Malerie Hendrick, MT, 9.8
Meghan Gill, MT, 8.6
Taylor Harrell, MT, 7.9
Karli Pomeroy, MB, 7.6
Brooke Linkswiler, OH, 6.8
Annabelle Woods, MB, 5.1
Gracie Ferrell, MT, 4.8
Kyleigh Jackson, MT, 4.8
Kinsley Gwinn, MB, 4.2
Betty Watson, MB, 3.2
3-point goals
Emily Dickerson, MT, 16
Brooke Linkswiler, OH, 14
Karli Pomeroy, MB, 12
Kinsley Gwinn, MB, 11
Summer Bragg, MB, 10
Malerie Hendrick, MT, 8
Kyleigh Jackson, MT, 4
BOYS
Scoring
Aidan Lesher, MT, 17.8
Jason Manns, OH, 15.3
Indy Eades, MT, 14.0
Jacob Perdue, OH, 11.3
Caidan Connor, MB, 10.9
Michael Bragg, MB, 9.7
Hunter Rinehart, OH, 9.4
Darian McDowell, OH, 9.1
Matthew Light, MT, 8.7
Brandon Wisen, OH, 8.0
Rian Cooper, MB, 6.7
Liam Gill, MT, 5.4
Hunter Claypool, MB, 5.3
Peyton Sheaves, MT, 4.5
Cade Maynor, OH, 4.3
John Paul Morrison, MT, 3.7
Aden Isaacs, MT, 3.3
3-point goals
Hunter Rinehart, OH, 20
Jacob Perdue, OH, 17
Jason Manns, OH, 14
Darian McDowell, OH, 12
Aidan Lesher, MT, 9
Rian Cooper, MB, 8
Indy Eades, MT, 8
John Paul Morrison, MT, 8
Matthew Light, MT, 7
Evan McCoin, MB, 4
Conner Mullins, MB, 4
GIRLS
Records
Midland Trail, 8-4
Oak Hill, 5-4
Meadow Bridge, 3-7
Boys
Midland Trail, 4-4
Oak Hill, 4-6
Meadow Bridge, 0-8
