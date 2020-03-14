In an effort to protect the public from the spread of the coronavirus, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has canceled sectional meetings on proposed hunting and fishing regulations scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
Prior to this action, meetings were to be held in Fairmont, Martinsburg, Milton, Princeton, Spencer and Summersville on March 16 and Buckhannon, Fayetteville, Glen Dale, Logan, Moorefield and Parkersburg on March 17.
Hunters and anglers who want to comment on proposed regulations may download a questionnaire at www.wvdnr.gov. The questionnaire is labeled “2020 Sectional Meeting Questionnaire” under the Hunting and Fishing headings. Copies also are available at DNR district offices.
All comments should be mailed by April 3 to: Keith Krantz, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Wildlife Resources Section, P.O. Box 67, Elkins, WV 26241.
Hunters and anglers with additional questions should contact their district office or the main office in South Charleston at 304-558-2771.
DNR district office numbers are as follows:
• District 1: 304-825-6787
• District 2: 304-822-3551
• District 3: 304-924-6211
• District 4: 304-256-6947
• District 5: 304-756-1023
• District 6: 304-420-4550
