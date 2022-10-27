An additional two segments of West Virginia’s fall hunting season for wild turkey opened on Oct. 24.
Hunters will be able to hunt turkey in Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Mason, Ohio, Preston and Wood counties through Oct. 30. Turkey hunting is also available through Nov. 13 in Berkeley, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker and Webster counties.
All hunters 15-and-older are required to have a valid West Virginia hunting license and a valid form of identification while hunting. Resident landowners hunting on their land do not need a hunting license. A West Virginia hunting license can be purchased at license agents across the state or online at WVhunt.com.
During the fall wild turkey season, only one bird of either sex can be harvested using a bow, crossbow or gun, including air rifles that are .22 caliber or larger. Hunting hours range from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. The use of electronic calls and bait is prohibited.
For more information about the fall wild turkey season, download a copy of the 2022-23 West Virginia hunting and trapping regulations summary, available online a WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.
