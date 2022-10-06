FARMINGTON — West Virginia’s fall hunting season for wild turkey is scheduled to open Oct. 8.
Fall turkey season will be open Oct. 8-16 in all 55 counties. The season will be open an additional week (Oct. 24-30) in seven counties and for three additional weeks (Oct. 24-Nov. 13) in 14 counties.
According to a West Virginia Division of Natural Resources press release, wildlife biologists analyze harvest data from the spring gobbler season to determine what counties will be open for the extended two-week fall wild turkey season.
"The 2022 spring gobbler harvest was about eight percent below the 2021 harvest, so we had to reduce the number of counties open to a two-week fall turkey," said Mike Peters, wild turkey biologist with the WVDNR.
All hunters 15-and-older are required to have a valid West Virginia hunting license and a valid form of identification while hunting. Resident landowners hunting on their land do not need a hunting license. A West Virginia hunting license can be purchased at license agents across the state or online at WVhunt.com.
During the fall wild turkey season, only one bird of either sex can be harvested using a bow, crossbow or gun, including air rifles that are .22 caliber or larger. Hunting hours range from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. The use of electronic calls and bait is prohibited.
For more information about the fall wild turkey season, download a copy of the 2022-23 West Virginia hunting and trapping regulations summary, available online a WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.
A hunter safety course is scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9 at Oak Hill Middle School. Saturday's hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday's hours are 1 to 4 p.m.
