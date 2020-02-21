FAYETTEVILLE — On the second night of the 2020 Fayette County Middle School Basketball Tournament Thursday at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, the two top seeds were among the teams which advanced to Friday's championship matchups.
On Thursday, the No. 1 Oak Hill boys cruised by Meadow Bridge, 65-17, and the No. 1 Red Devil girls easily advanced with a 61-19 toppling of Meadow Bridge. In the nightcap, the No. 2 Midland Trail boys slipped by No. 3 Valley, 43-39.
Meadow Bridge was in contention with the Oak Hill boys through one quarter, trailing just 12-7, but the Red Devils ratcheted up the intensity from there.
Malachi Lewis poured in 25 points to power the OHMS attack. Teammate Ian Maynor tossed in 11 markers.
Others in the scoring column were: Armonyi Hicks, 5; Kyler Edwards, 4; Aiden Smith, 3; Abram Whitt, 2; Brad Surface, 2; David Stickler, 2; Je'Zer Battle, 2; Connor Smith, 2; Thomas Jones, 4; and Jackson Gray, 3.
For Meadow Bridge, Blake Bennett had a team-high seven points. Other scorers were: Jaden Gladwell, 3; Cordell McClung, 1; Brycen Sawyers, 2; Jakob Bowman, 1; Trip Roles, 2; and Tony Martin, 1.
The Oak Hill girls led 6-0 just 21 seconds in and eventually posted the commanding win over Meadow Bridge.
Four players provided double-digit scoring for the Red Devils, with Kyndall Dooley's 15 points leading the way. Kyndall Ince added 13, Peyton Light 12 and Taysia Gray 10. Also scoring for OHMS were: Jordan Harris, 2; Kasey Compton, 5; and Edith Milam, 4.
Kierston Rozell tallied 13 points to pace the Wildcats. Lily Hayes added five and Meredith Fleshman had one.
The evening's third game was much closer, as the Patriots squeaked by the Greyhounds.
Eli Campbell pumped in 19 points to lead the Midland Trail offense. Landon Syner supplied 13, Justin Cooper nine and Avery Rosencrance two.
Sean Sizemore scored 16 and Auston Preast 15 for the Greyhounds. David Spaulding contributed four points, and Christian Watson and Casey Chapman had two each.
• • •
Following is the schedule of Friday's games:
• Girls consolation, 4:30 p.m.
• Boys consolation, 6 p.m.
• Girls championship, 7:30 p.m.
• Boys championship, 9 p.m.
— Steve Keenan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.