In other Fayette County games on Friday:
Midland Trail 22
Clay County 14
Midland Trail went on the road Friday and handed the Class AA Clay County Panthers a 22-14 setback.
For the Patriots, Jayden Roop rushed 21 times for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns to power the attack. He had a long run of 65 yards on the night. Will McGraw rushed for 24 yards and Jaden Gladwell 14.
Gladwell was 6-of-10 through the air for 125 yards without being intercepted.
Landon Syner caught two passes for 56 yards, Preston Compton hauled in two for 48 yards, and Xaylen Johns (15 yards) and Ian Harper (6 yards) each had one catch.
For the Trail defense, McGraw logged 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss, defended two passes and had an interception. Syner also picked off a Panther pass.
“Our guys played really well for most of the game,” said MTHS head coach Jeremy Moore. “We had a letdown in the second quarter, but showed up after halftime.
“The offensive line still needs work, but we are ahead of where we were last year. The defense played great against a high-powered passing attack.”
“We were very pleased with the effort from the boys and the execution for the first game of the year,” he added.
Midland Trail will put its 1-0 record on the line Friday in Hico with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Tolsia.
Meadow Bridge 24
Van 12
Three running backs compiled at least 60 yards as the host Wildcats grabbed the season-opening win by doubling up Van, 24-12.
“We made a lot of early-season mistakes, but we had kids step up and find a way to win,” said Meadow Bridge head coach Dwayne Reichard. “We were able to execute our offense well and get a late fourth-quarter score to seal the win.”
Kaiden Sims rushed 17 times for 106 yards and scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to guide Meadow Bridge.
Teammates Trip Roles (12 carries, 66 yards) and Braydon Thomas (8-62) also reached the end zone, with Roles scoring on a 4-yarder and Thomas on a 36-yard dash.
Trip Roles scored a trio of two-point conversions, two on passes from Thomas and the other on a run.
Trent Roles supplied 36 yards on five carries for the Wildcat offense.
Sims was also a standout on defense, registering 10 tackles and intercepting a Bulldog pass. Silas Adkins had nine tackles and a quarterback sack, Blake Bennett collected eight stops, and Trip Roles had four tackles and picked off a pass.
Meadow Bridge (1-0) will travel to Richwood this Friday.
