All three Fayette County boys high school basketball teams saw their seasons come to a close in Tuesday opening-round section tournament play. Following is a review:
Independence 53
Oak Hill 47
Independence turned back Oak Hill, 53-47, in a Class AA Region 3, Section 1 semifinal game at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Patriots were powered by 18 points from Atticus Goodson and 16 points from Zach Bolen.
Jacob Perdue tallied 17 points and Hunter Rinehart added 16 points for the Red Devils (8-15).
Evan Colucci scored a game-high 17 points and Jace Colucci added 13 points to pace Westside to a 61-49 triumph over Wyoming east in the evening’s finale.
For Wyoming East, Garrett Mitchell had 11.
Oak Hill (8-15)
Jacob Perdue 17, Jason Manns 8, Hunter Rinehart 16, Omar Lewis 2, Darian McDowell 9, Cam Craddock 1. Totals: 18 2-9 47.
Independence (13-8)
Michael McKinney 7, Jarred Cannady 9, Zach Bolen 16, Atticus Goodson 18, Carter Adkins 3. Totals: 20 10-11 53.
OH: 11 14 6 16 — 47
I: 8 15 12 18 — 53
3-point goals: OH: 9 (Perdue 3, Manns 2, Rinehart 3, McDowell), I: 3 (McKinney, Cannady, Adkins). Fouled out: None
Webster County 82
Midland Trail 63
Host Webster County tallied 27 points in the second quarter on its way to an 82-63 victory over Midland Trail in the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Rye Gadd scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Carter Williams finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Kaden Cutlip had 10 points with seven assists for Webster.
Indy Eades led Midland Trail (8-15) with 17 points, and Aidan Lesher finished with 10.
Webster County travels to Charleston Catholic Thursday at 7 p.m. for the Section 1 championship.
Midland Trail
Indy Eades 17, Aidan Lesher 10, John Paul Morrison 9, Ayden Simms 8, Peyton Sheaves 2, Cade Kincaid 8, Cody Harrell 2, Bo Persinger 5, Seth Ewing 2.
Webster County (15-8)
Kaden Cutlip 10, Kyan Gillespie 5, Tyler Short 2, Logan Cochran 2, Devin Coley 2, Kadin Wright 13, Rye Gadd 25, Carter Williams 13, Connor Bell 6, Levi Cochran 4.
MT: 11 14 16 22 — 63
WC: 18 27 21 16 — 82
3-point goals: V: Eades 2, Lesher, Morrison 2, Persinger); WC: Wright, Gadd). Fouled out: Lesher (MT).
Summers County 51
Meadow Bridge 23
After trailing just 9-8 through one quarter, the Wildcat boys were outscored by Summers County 42-15 the rest of the way to see their season end at 4-19.
For Meadow Bridge, Caidan Connor had a team-best nine points and grabbed six rebounds. Other scorers were: Hunter Claypool, 4; Seaton Mullins, 4; Rian Cooper, 3; Conner Mullins, 2; and Michael Bragg, 1.
On the night, Meadow Bridge shot 22.2 percent (8-of-36) from the field. That included 7.1 percent (1-of-14) from the 3-point arc.
For the Bobcats, Dawson Ratliff scored 16 and Hunter Thomas had 10.
Summers County (9-14) travels to Greater Beckley Christian Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
● ● ●
In final boys regular season games last week:
Greenbrier West 71
Meadow Bridge 39
On Feb. 26, the state-ranked Cavaliers dispatched Meadow Bridge, 71-39.
Caidan Connor and Michael Bragg scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Wildcats. Also providing offense were: Hunter Claypool, 9; Evan McCoin, 4; and Rian Cooper, 3.
Connor and McCoin had seven and six rebounds, respectively, and Cooper logged four steals.
Clay County 69
Midland Trail 59
The host Panthers overcame a 24-19 first-quarter Midland Trail advantage to eventually post a 69-59 win over the Patriots.
For Trail (8-14), Aidan Lesher pumped in a team-high 22 points, while teammates John Paul Morrison and Indy Eades contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively. Others in the scoring column were: Liam Gill, 2; Ayden Simms, 5; Cody Harrell, 5; and Aden Isaacs, 2.
Peyton Sheaves cleared seven rebounds, Eades passed out six assists, and Lesher assisted on four goals.
