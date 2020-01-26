Hoops

Below is a list of updated Fayette County high school basketball statistics compiled from box scores or statistics available to The Fayette Tribune through Jan. 25. Coaches or statisticians with changes or additions can contact Steve Keenan at fayettesports@gmail.com, skeenan@register-herald.com or 304-469-3373.

RECORDS

Girls

Midland Trail, 10-5

Oak Hill, 5-7

Meadow Bridge, 3-8

Boys

Midland Trail, 5-7

Oak Hill, 5-9

Meadow Bridge, 0-12

SCORING

Girls

Emily Dickerson, MT, 15.1

Summer Bragg, MB, 12.7

Marcayla King, OH, 11.8

Samiah Lynch, OH, 11.0

Savannah Holbrook, OH, 9.4

Meghan Gill, MT, 9.3

Malerie Hendrick, MT, 9.1

Taylor Harrell, MT, 9.0

Karli Pomeroy, MB, 7.3

Brooke Linkswiler, OH, 6.3

Annabelle Woods, MB, 5.1

Kyleigh Jackson, MT, 4.4

Kinsley Gwinn, MB, 4.1

Gracie Ferrell, MT, 4.0

Betty Watson, MB, 3.2

3-point goals

Emily Dickerson, MT, 22

Brooke Linkswiler, OH, 15

Karli Pomeroy, MB, 13

Kinsley Gwinn, MB, 12

Malerie Hendrick, MT, 12

Summer Bragg, MB, 10

Kyleigh Jackson, MT, 6

SCORING

Boys

Aidan Lesher, MT, 17.0

Jason Manns, OH, 15.7

Indy Eades, MT, 14.1

Caidan Connor, MB, 10.3

Jacob Perdue, OH, 10.3

Darian McDowell, OH, 9.0

Michael Bragg, MB, 8.8

Hunter Rinehart, OH, 8.2

Brandon Wisen, OH, 8.0

Rian Cooper, MB, 7.5

Matthew Light, MT, 7.4

Hunter Claypool, MB, 5.7

Conner Mullins, MB, 5.3

Aden Isaacs, MT, 5.1

Liam Gill, MT, 4.6

Cade Maynor, OH, 4.3

Peyton Sheaves, MT, 3.9

Samuel Crist, OH, 3.8

John Paul Morrison, MT, 3.2

3-point goals

Hunter Rinehart, OH, 30

Jacob Perdue, OH, 23

Jason Manns, OH, 22

Rian Cooper, MB, 18

Conner Mullins, MB, 18

Darian McDowell, OH, 17

Indy Eades, MT, 15

Aidan Lesher, MT, 14

John Paul Morrison, MT, 10

Matthew Light, MT, 9

Samuel Crist, OH, 7

Evan McCoin, MB, 5

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you