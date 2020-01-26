Below is a list of updated Fayette County high school basketball statistics compiled from box scores or statistics available to The Fayette Tribune through Jan. 25. Coaches or statisticians with changes or additions can contact Steve Keenan at fayettesports@gmail.com, skeenan@register-herald.com or 304-469-3373.
RECORDS
Girls
Midland Trail, 10-5
Oak Hill, 5-7
Meadow Bridge, 3-8
Boys
Midland Trail, 5-7
Oak Hill, 5-9
Meadow Bridge, 0-12
SCORING
Girls
Emily Dickerson, MT, 15.1
Summer Bragg, MB, 12.7
Marcayla King, OH, 11.8
Samiah Lynch, OH, 11.0
Savannah Holbrook, OH, 9.4
Meghan Gill, MT, 9.3
Malerie Hendrick, MT, 9.1
Taylor Harrell, MT, 9.0
Karli Pomeroy, MB, 7.3
Brooke Linkswiler, OH, 6.3
Annabelle Woods, MB, 5.1
Kyleigh Jackson, MT, 4.4
Kinsley Gwinn, MB, 4.1
Gracie Ferrell, MT, 4.0
Betty Watson, MB, 3.2
3-point goals
Emily Dickerson, MT, 22
Brooke Linkswiler, OH, 15
Karli Pomeroy, MB, 13
Kinsley Gwinn, MB, 12
Malerie Hendrick, MT, 12
Summer Bragg, MB, 10
Kyleigh Jackson, MT, 6
SCORING
Boys
Aidan Lesher, MT, 17.0
Jason Manns, OH, 15.7
Indy Eades, MT, 14.1
Caidan Connor, MB, 10.3
Jacob Perdue, OH, 10.3
Darian McDowell, OH, 9.0
Michael Bragg, MB, 8.8
Hunter Rinehart, OH, 8.2
Brandon Wisen, OH, 8.0
Rian Cooper, MB, 7.5
Matthew Light, MT, 7.4
Hunter Claypool, MB, 5.7
Conner Mullins, MB, 5.3
Aden Isaacs, MT, 5.1
Liam Gill, MT, 4.6
Cade Maynor, OH, 4.3
Peyton Sheaves, MT, 3.9
Samuel Crist, OH, 3.8
John Paul Morrison, MT, 3.2
3-point goals
Hunter Rinehart, OH, 30
Jacob Perdue, OH, 23
Jason Manns, OH, 22
Rian Cooper, MB, 18
Conner Mullins, MB, 18
Darian McDowell, OH, 17
Indy Eades, MT, 15
Aidan Lesher, MT, 14
John Paul Morrison, MT, 10
Matthew Light, MT, 9
Samuel Crist, OH, 7
Evan McCoin, MB, 5
