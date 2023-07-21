Fayette County was well-represented in the Minor League State Softball Tournament at Barboursville recently.
According to manager Jason Vance, the Oak Hill 8-10 all-stars won the Round The Horn contest on the opening night of the tournament in the skills competition.
"On Saturday, we played two games that were both rain delayed," said Vance. "We started at noon and finished after midnight. We were down 13-6 in the first game to Braxton County before coming back to win 22-16.
"Later that night we beat Sissonville 7-6 to remain in the winners bracket. On Sunday, we were up 3-2 on Barboursville before giving up the lead (and) going on to lose 7-3. We played Sissonville again with a chance to advance to the championship bracket but fell 10-0."
"The girls battled from day one and represented Fayette County and Oak Hill Little League well," Vance continued. "For us to not only win the district, but go to states and perform the way we did was special to be a part of.
"We made some of the traditional powerhouses nervous, and it shows the potential this group has going forward."
On Saturday, July 15, the Fayetteville 8-10 all-stars defeated Hedgesville behind a strong performance by pitcher Ava Wood. Wood fashioned a no-hitter, striking out 16 batters during a shutout.
According to coach Beth Hill, Fayetteville opened the scoring in the top of the third thanks to two walks. Fayetteville first got on the scoreboard when Briella Meadows drew a walk, scoring one run.
Kezlin McManaway went 2-for-3 on the day and hit an inside-the-park home run, scoring three runs in the top of the fourth.
Fayetteville was solid on the base paths, piling up seven stolen bases for the game. The team was also sure-handed on defense and didn't commit an error.
On Sunday, July 16, the Fayetteville stars had trouble keeping up with Hurricane in a 15-0 loss.
Fayetteville was eliminated 3-1 by Logan on Monday.
Ava Wood started the game for Fayetteville and recorded 18 outs. The right-hander struck out 12 batters on the day, while yielding four hits, no walks and three runs over six innings.
Peyton Jones was 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Fayetteville offense. McKinlee Childers was 1-for-2. Jones and Childers each had an RBI.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Facebook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.