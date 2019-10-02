Below is a look at this Friday's high school football games involving Fayette County teams:
Oak Hill at PikeView
Oak Hill continues to gain momentum after a slow start to 2019, and that was reflected in a 33-19 win over Lincoln County Friday, the Red Devils' first mark in the win column.
The victory came on the heels of a near-miss 44-39 loss to Wyoming East the week before.
Oak Hill head coach Jason Blankenship said an upward trajectory even went back to the latter stages of a 49-9 loss to Princeton on Sept. 13.
"It kind of started against Princeton in the second half," said Blankenship. "We had a good second half against Princeton, and we could have gotten Wyoming East.
"We were so close. I believe there is some confidence going into PikeView."
Against Lincoln County last week, a second straight solid ground showing by Te-amo Shelton helped pave the way. Shelton, a junior, rushed 31 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns to power the Red Devil offense.
"The offensive line has improved a lot, and Te-amo's running has opened the passing game up," said Blankenship. "Cade (quarterback Maynor) had four big plays in the passing game.
"And defensively we made the plays we needed to."
Maynor, a sophomore, was 12-of-18 for 151 yards and two scores against Lincoln.
This Friday's foe, PikeView, stands at 0-5.
"They've got a new head coach (Jason Spears) and are going through the same challenges we are," said Blankenship. "They've got a couple of athletes.
"Their quarterback is pretty good, and (so is) a receiver."
"They're playing a tough schedule," he continued. "PikeView's just like us; they want to get a win."
Meadow Bridge at Greenbrier West
Meadow Bridge head coach Dwayne Reichard says his team will have its hands full as it seeks to rebound from last week's 21-14 home setback to East Hardy.
Class A No. 10 Greenbrier West (3-1) will host the No. 16 Wildcats (2-2) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
"They look to be a big, very physical football team," Reichard said of the Cavaliers. "They've got a very physical running back in Noah Brown, and they've got big men up front of him who are doing a great job of opening holes."
While the Cavaliers will throw some, Reichard said he expects West to concentrate more on trying to control the contest with its running game.
At the same time, he says the Cavaliers will likely load the box and "force us to throw the football."
Meadow Bridge is "a little dinged up, but we'll try to get people as healthy as we can by Friday."
Despite the fact they're neighbors, the two teams haven't faced each other since the 2012 Class A playoffs, when the Cavaliers posted a 48-6 victory in the opening round. Membership in the newly-reformed New River Valley Conference placed the foes back on each other's schedule this fall.
"No more than we've played West in football, we don't consider it too much of a rivalry," said Reichard. "But the kids understand their proximity to us and the hype that surrounds the area game.
"They definitely understand what's at stake (for local bragging rights and for playoff positioning)."
Midland Trail at Westside
Class A co-No. 5 Midland Trail (4-1) will play at Class AA Westside (0-5) Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Patriots dispatched Summers County 35-0 last week.
"We are feeling our way through all of the injuries and playing all those young kids," said Midland Trail head coach Frank Isaacs. "We had nine underclassmen on the field at one time Friday versus Summers.
"They are playing hard but they are way inexperienced and still learning."
Among the injured is senior running back Colton Yoder, who logged 602 rushing yards in Trail's first four games. Battling neck and shoulder problems, his return is uncertain.
"We are definitely going through some hard times with the injuries but we are still playing Midland Trail football," said Isaacs. "We are playing hard, fast and having fun."
• • •
Following are some Fayette County statistical leaders through last week:
Rushing
Name, School, Att., Yds., TDs
Colton Yoder, MT, 92-602-5
Te-amo Shelton, OH, 75-450-6
Dustin Adkins, MB, 40-248-3
Robert Ruffner, MT, 35-248-2
Nick White, MB, 67-162-3
Chris Vines, MT, 45-161-6
Leonard Farrow, OH, 8-138-2
Griffin Boggs, MT, 22-78-1
Ayden Redden, MB, 15-76-0
Trevor Maichle, MT, 11-55-1
Jarrett McFall, OH, 7-52-0
Passing
Name, School, Comp., Att., Yds., INTs, TDs
Cade Maynor, OH, 67-114-772-7-6
Dustin Adkins, MB, 25-63-341-6-3
Chris Vines, MT, 16-47-286-1-1
Receiving
Name, School, Rec., Yds., TDs
Leonard Farrow, OH, 21-258-1
Braxton Hall, OH, 12-185-2
Rodell Allen, OH, 6-134-2
Jonathon Stark, MT, 7-115-0
Ayden Redden, MB, 6-114-2
Tyler Martin, MB, 8-112-0
Toby Giles, OH, 8-87-1
Rian Cooper, MB, 5-71-1
Trevor Maichle, MT, 4-65-0
Aaron Sisler, MT, 3-64-1
Eli Sedlock, OH, 6-53-0
Hunter Claypool, MB, 5-40-0
Takeaways
Hunter Claypool, MB, 6 FR
Logan Hatfield, MB, 3 FR
Robert Ruffner, MT, 2 FR
Aaron Sisler, MT, 1 FR, 1 INT
