Fayetteville PK-8 improved its boys basketball record to 4-1 on Tuesday with a 59-28 victory over Meadow Bridge.
Thad Brown erupted for 35 points to lead the attack for the Pirates. Cadence Pennington, Ryder Knox and A.J. Humphrey tallied six each, and Carter Richardson, James Coffey and Ben Harrison netted two points apiece.
Kaiden Sims scored 15 to lead Meadow Bridge. Braydon Thomas added five, and Jakob Bowman and Jadon Butcher had four each.
The Fayetteville girls overcame a slow start to win the second game of the doubleheader by a 35-14 count.
In a middle school game last week, the Oak Hill girls cruised by host Valley, 43-5.
Taysia Gray scored 14 points and Ali Williams had nine for the Red Devils. Others in the scoring column were: Jordan Harris, 7; Danielle Parsons, 6; Casey Compton, 2; Jenna Maynor, 2; Keilee Barb, 1; and Kya Osborne, 2.
Scoring for the Greyhounds were Raelyn Morris and Grace Harper, with two points each, and Sophia Angel, with one point.
Oak Hill was victorious in the boys game to improve to 3-0.
