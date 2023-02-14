HICO — The Fayetteville girls and the Midland Trail boys were opening-night winners Monday in the 2023 Fayette County Middle School Basketball Tournament at Midland Trail High School.
The No. 4 seed Fayetteville girls easily handled No. 5 Meadow Bridge 32-7 in the first game of the night.
In the nightcap, the No. 4 Midland Trail boys defeated No. 5 Meadow Bridge 41-28.
The tournament alignment will be altered on Tuesday in the wake of Oak Hill being on remote learning, according to tournament officials. Both Red Devil teams are the top seeds. Instead of their originally-scheduled games on Tuesday, they are now slated to face the Monday night survivors on Friday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. (Midland Trail in boys) and 7:30 p.m. (Fayetteville in girls).
That move leaves the Tuesday lineup as follows:
• 6 p.m. — Valley vs. Fayetteville (boys)
• 7:30 p.m. — Midland Trail vs. Valley (girls).
The consolation and championship games are set for Saturday, Feb. 18.
In the Fayetteville-Meadow Bridge game, Kinzlee Dove scored 12 points to pace Fayetteville. Others in the scoring column were: Amy Hollandsworth, 5; Mia Calloway, 7; Lilly Hrabosky, 6; and Delaney Hay, 2.
Laycee Conway scored four, Asiya Gray two and Kyndal Gilkeson one for the Wildcats.
In the Midland Trail-Meadow Bridge boys outing, the Patriots got a game-high 14 points from Hunter Carter, and teammate Jaxon Barnhouse tossed in 10. Other scorers included: Thomas Jones, 2; Isaiah Harper, 2; Aiden Weis, 8; Riley Dixon, 2; and Jackson Willis, 3.
Trent Roles scored 10 to lead the Wildcats. Also providing offense were: Jonah Fox, 8; Hudson Kincaid, 4; Cory Cooper, 2; Weslee Kinder, 1; and Elijah Rowe, 3.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.