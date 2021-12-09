From Staff Reports

Below is a roundup from recent girls middle school basketball games:

Western Greenbrier 43

Fayetteville 19

Scorers were:

WG: Sam Holliday 8, Brilee Redden 21, Brooklyn Adkins 4, Piper Roberts 2, Maddy Sweet 5, Hallie Harris 3

F: Ava Emery 8, Ava Pomeroy 4, Amy Thomas 5, Braylee Hunt 2

Fayetteville 24

Valley 10

On Dec. 2, the Fayetteville Pirates dispatched the Valley Greyhounds, 24-10.

Scoring was as follows:

F: Ava Emery 11, Ava Pomeroy 2, Chrissa Carter 1, Amy Thomas 7, Braylee Hunt 3

V: Kiauna Banks 2, Jacie Wiseman 2, Raelyn Morris 6

Fayetteville 15

Sherman 14

On Dec. 1, the Pirate girls opened with the overtime win over Sherman.

Scoring was as follows:

F: Ava Emery 9, Ava Pomeroy 1, Chrissa Carter 5

S: MaKayla Harless 3, Andrina Smith 3, M. Estep 4, Sophia Rollo 2, Maliegha Mullins 2

• • •

Coaches at the high school, junior varsity, middle school and recreational league (adult or youth) levels are urged to submit game results, updated statistics, schedules/revisions or other information for their winter seasons to The Montgomery Herald and The Fayette Tribune.

When turning in scores or statistics, coaches/statisticians are reminded to provide at least the last names of participants; information will not be published with only the first name.

Information can be sent a variety of ways: via e-mail to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com; on Twitter @gb_scribe; by U.S. mail at The Fayette Tribune, P.O. Box 139, Oak Hill, WV 25901; by fax at 304-469-4105; or placed under the door at the office at 417 W. Main Street in Oak Hill.

