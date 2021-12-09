From Staff Reports
Below is a roundup from recent girls middle school basketball games:
Western Greenbrier 43
Fayetteville 19
Scorers were:
WG: Sam Holliday 8, Brilee Redden 21, Brooklyn Adkins 4, Piper Roberts 2, Maddy Sweet 5, Hallie Harris 3
F: Ava Emery 8, Ava Pomeroy 4, Amy Thomas 5, Braylee Hunt 2
Fayetteville 24
Valley 10
On Dec. 2, the Fayetteville Pirates dispatched the Valley Greyhounds, 24-10.
Scoring was as follows:
F: Ava Emery 11, Ava Pomeroy 2, Chrissa Carter 1, Amy Thomas 7, Braylee Hunt 3
V: Kiauna Banks 2, Jacie Wiseman 2, Raelyn Morris 6
Fayetteville 15
Sherman 14
On Dec. 1, the Pirate girls opened with the overtime win over Sherman.
Scoring was as follows:
F: Ava Emery 9, Ava Pomeroy 1, Chrissa Carter 5
S: MaKayla Harless 3, Andrina Smith 3, M. Estep 4, Sophia Rollo 2, Maliegha Mullins 2
• • •
