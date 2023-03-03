The Fayetteville Youth Basketball League has competed in playoffs the past two weeks.
In action this past weekend, team championships were captured by the Wolfpack in Division 2 (grades 2-3) in a 25-6 win over the Pirates; the Lynx in Girls Division 1 (4-6) with a 15-8 win over the Liberty; and the Bucks in Boys Division (4-6) with a 41-20 defeat of the Lakers.
For scoring of those games, as well as skills contest and other individual winners, see a future issue of The Fayette Tribune.
Below are results from Week 7:
Division 3 (K-1)
Bulls defeated Mandalorians 26-19
Herd defeated Wolverines 28-13
Rattlers defeated Mountaineers 11-7
Division 2 (2-3)
1st round playoffs
No. 1 Wolfpack defeated No. 4 Wildcats 30-9
Wolfpack were led by: A. Prior 16, F. Payne 10, O. Parker 2 and J. Stewart 2.
Wildcats were led by: M. Perdue 4, H. Farrell 2, J. McCarthy 2 and J. Harvey 1.
No. 2 Pirates defeated No. 3 Lizards 25-10
Pirates were led by: L. Lewis 8, N. Oliver 8, G. Wood 8 and T. Borgeson 1.
Lizards were led by: O. Borsman 6, A. Sheets 2,and B. Shumaker 2.
Boys Division 1 (4-6)
1st round playoffs
No. 4 Celtics defeated No. 5 76ers 19-17
Celtics were led by: P. Hopkins 12, B. Danley 5 points and 14 rebounds and M. Shumake 2.
76ers were led by: S. Smith 6, D. Robinson 5, H. Parsons 4 and D. Romero 2.
No. 6 Spurs defeated No. 3 Hornets 19-17
Spurs were led by: N. Mulcahy 10, I. Chapman 4, J. Woodrum 3 and J. Smith 2.
Hornets were led by: R. Stonestreet 13 points and 10 rebounds, M. Meadows 2 and L. Rice 2.
Exhibition game
Bucks defeated Lakers 37-16
Bucks were led by: Ja. Shockey 12 points and 14 rebounds, N. Bolar 11, E. Akers 6 and 14 rebounds, B. Conley 4, A. Shockey 2 and I. McManaway 2.
Lakers were led by: M. Williams 8, Pe. Harrah 5, C. Smith 2 and Pr. Harrah 1.
2nd round playoffs
No. 1 Bucks defeated No. 4 Celtics 35-23
Bucks were led by: Ja. Shockey 18 points, N. Bolar 8, E. Akers 4, Je. Shockey 3 and I. McManaway 2.
Celtics were led by: S. Sears 8, P. Hopkins 6, B. Danley 4, B. Rakes 2, J. Diederich 1, N. McKinney 1 and M. Shumake 1.
No. 2 Lakers defeated No. 6 Spurs 32-21
Lakers were led by: M. Williams 19, T. Williams 5, Pe. Harrah 4, Pr. Harrah 3, and C. Smith 2.
Spurs were led by J. Woodrum 9 points and 10 rebounds, N. Mulcahy 8, I. Chapman 4 and J. Smith 2.
Girls Division 1 (4-6)
1st round playoffs
No. 1 Lynx defeated No. 4 Sparks 13-7
Lynx were led by: S. Hill 6, K. Wriston 3, J. Hill 2 and L. Dyer 2.
Sparks were led by: N. Ibarra 5 and A. O’Neal 2.
No. 3 Liberty defeated No. 2 Storm 18-13
Liberty were led by: L. Hart 8, E. Harvey 7, J. Warrick 4 and K. McManaway 2.
Storm were led by: A. Wood 6, C. Swank 5, K. Hamilton 4 and N. Peña 2.
