On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Fayetteville Midget League Pirates flag and varsity football teams won the 2022 SEYFL Super Bowl held in Richwood.
The flag team faced off against the Ronceverte Raiders, winning 2-1. The varsity team faced the Summers County Bobcats, winning 14-8.
Both Pirate flag and varsity teams went undefeated in the regular season. The varsity team not only went undefeated in the regular season, but the Pirates didn’t allow any points to be scored against them in regular season or in the playoffs. Ending the 2022 football season, the Pirate varsity team scored a total of 214 points and allowed only eight total points. In 2022, the Pirate flag team scored 47 points and allowed 25.
Also, the FML's JV cheerleaders won 1st place at the 2022 SEYFL Cheer Competition on Oct. 23. And, the Fayetteville varsity and peanut cheerleading teams won second place.
League officials acknowledged the hard work and success of the teams throughout the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.