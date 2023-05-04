Below are results of recent spring outings from information supplied to The Fayette Tribune (coaches at both the high school and middle school level are reminded they can submit results or other information to skeenan@register-herald.com or fayettesports@gmail.com):
Middle school baseball
Midland Trail 7, 6
Valley 1, 1
The Patriots swept a twin-bill from the Greyhounds on Tuesday, May 2.
Visiting Midland Trail scored four runs in the top of the first inning on Tuesday to defeat Valley 7-1 in one outing.
Preston Eades, Peyton Campbell and Evan Adkins (double) provided a hit apiece for the Patriots.
For Valley, Brody Hensley was 2-for-2 with a pair of two-baggers, and Tavion Woods drove in a run.
Eades pitched the win, striking out five and allowing one hit and one earned run in three innings. Lucas Young fanned two during a hitless inning of relief.
Colton Thacker and Brayden Wheeler (five strikeouts) combined to handle the pitching for the Greyhounds.
In the other outing, the Patriots logged the 6-1 triumph by pushing across five runs in the fifth frame.
During the game, Midland Trail's Brody Jones set a new school record for hits for a career (31) with three games to go. The old record was Aidan Foster (29).
Jones was 3-for-3 for MTMS. Jett Ford belted a double and posted two RBIs in a 1-for-2 showing. Also, Preston Eades was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Aiden Weis, Rayce Dickerson and Holden Grimmett provided a base hit apiece. Jones stole three bases.
For Valley, Davon Brockman produced an RBI.
On the mound for Trail, Kolton Eades and Weis combined to no-hit the Greyhounds. In 4 2/3 innings, Eades struck out six and walked five.
Brockman and Thacker threw three strikeouts each for Valley.
"We are finally coming into form in the field, at just the right time," said Midland Trail coach Nick Mooney. "Young kids are making plays and getting outs."
"Our leadership on the field has been solid all year," he added. "Our captain, Brody Jones, deserves that credit. He broke the school record for career hits tonight, going 3-3 in the game. We have been blessed to have him in the program."
Midland Trail 8
Bible Center 5
The Patriots secured the road win on Monday, May 1 against Bible Center.
"We were very grateful to be able to get a game this week with the weather, especially at Shawnee," Mooney said. "Thanks to Coach Webb and the Bible Center program for making it happen. Coach Webb runs a solid program."
"Our ace, Kolton Eades, struggled with the footing early but our captain, Brody Jones, stepped up big for us," Mooney said. "Then, Lucas Young coming in late and finishing it off was huge.
"That's a big spot for a 6th grader (Young), but he has been up to task all season."
"Rayce Dickerson going 3-3 and tying the school record for (stolen bases) with six was exciting to see," he added. "Rayce is an amazing athlete. Aiden Weis hit the ball hard everywhere. It was a solid team win."
Besides his baserunning exploits, Dickerson drove in a run while collecting his three hits for Trail. Kolton Eades, Brody Jones, Jett Ford (1-for-3) and Holden Grimmett (1-for-3) supplied one RBI apiece. Also, Aiden Weis was 2-for-3, and Preston Eades had one hit in three plate appearances.
Jones struck out eight and yielded no hits in 4 1/3 innings on the mound.
Middle school softball
Fayetteville PK-8 17
Oak Hill 2
An eight-run third inning lifted Fayetteville PK-8 past Oak Hill 17-2 on April 25.
Makayla Smith (3-for-4), Amy Hollandsworth (home run), Sera Keeney-Wallace, Kinzlee Dove and Riley Deal each supplied multi-hit games for Fayetteville.
Smith nabbed the pitching verdict, yielding three hits and notching five strikeouts.
Fayetteville PK-8 16
Oak Hill 0
On April 24, the Pirates blanked the Red Devils 16-0 as pitcher Makayla Smith surrendered just one hit.
Smith struck out six in 2 2/3 innings.
Riley Dial was 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs to power the Pirate offense. Amy Hollandsworth blasted a home run, and Peyten Farrell stole four bases.
For the Red Devils, Natalie Craddock provided the base hit.
Midland Trail 16
Summersville 1
On Wednesday, April 26, the Midland Trail softball squad improved to 14-0 with the romp over visiting Summersville.
During the game, the Patriots' Stephanie Harrell broke the program's single-season RBI record, as she drove in six runs on the evening to push her season total to 32.
Harrell went 3-for-4 with two doubles during the contest.
Raygen Parsons (double, three RBIs, four runs scored) and Presley Walker (double, RBI) also emerged with three-hit games for the winners. Riley Harrell was 2-for-3 with a triple, Abigail Parcell went 2-for-2 and drove home two runs, and Madison Rader and Ava Campbell (RBI) each delivered a base hit.
Rader was again strong on the hill, striking out 10 and scattering two hits in four innings.
Fayetteville PK-8 13
Eastern Greenbrier 3
On April 20, the Pirate girls easily handled Eastern Greenbrier 13-3.
A nine-run outburst in the fifth inning guided Fayetteville to the win. Providing RBIs during the inning were Kinzlee Dove, Mia Calloway (triple), Kynnedi Habjan-Wood, Addy McVey and Amy Hollandsworth.
Peyten Farrell enjoyed a four-hit outing to lead the Pirates. Hollandsworth, Calloway and McVey also had multi-hit efforts.
Makayla Smith earned the pitching decision, fanning seven and giving up five hits.
Through a recent game, Smith had 71 compiled strikeouts in 35 innings despite not pitching in three games. At the plate, teammates Farrell and Hollandsworth were leading the squad with high batting averages.
