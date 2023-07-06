Fayette County will have two team representatives in the Minor League State Softball Tournament in Barboursville beginning on July 14.
On the heels of county team Oak Hill capturing the District 4 softball team championship and advancing to the state tournament for 8- to 10-year-olds, Fayetteville also punched its ticket into the tourney field by grabbing the District 4 runner-up bid with a victory over Sophia.
According to coach Beth Hill, Fayetteville began tourney play with a bye, then dispatched Sophia 7-4 in the first game in the winners’ bracket.
Up next was a matchup with Oak Hill. “With a win, we would have advanced to states and secured the District 4 championship,” said Hill. “Both teams played an amazing game and it was an intense pitching duel, Ava (Wood) struck out 13 and only allowed three hits, but Oak Hill came out on top 2-0.
“This forced us to play our way out of the losers’ bracket. We faced a very talented Sophia team and won the battle, 2-1, which advanced us to the state tournament in Barboursville on July 14 as the District 4 runner-up.”
“Ava Wood is our ace on the mound and never disappoints,” Hill continued. “She works so hard on and off the field and it really shows every time she foots the rubber. In the win against Sophia that advanced us to the state tournament, she struck out 12 and her defense took care of the only four hits allowed.”
Hill said she’s very happy with the team’s success.
“I grew up in Fayetteville and have been a part of the Fayetteville Little League for the past seven years, and this will be the first trip to states that a minor girls team has ever made,” Hill said. “To say we are proud and excited is an understatement.”
The Fayetteville roster is as follows:
No. 4 — Ava Wood, P
3 — Olivia Trofy, 1B
44 — Sarah Spearen, RF
1 — Jessica Hill, C
2 — Kezlin McManaway, SS
12 — Peyton Jones, LF
7 — Kiely Johns, 3B
10 — Kinlee McGraw, 2B
13 — McKinlee Childers, EH
8 — Briella Meadows, EH
6 — Lindsey McClung, EH
11— Noella Oliver, CF
Coach — Beth Hill
Assistant — Cheryl Wood
Assistant — Christi McGraw
