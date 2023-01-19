Host Fayetteville PK-8 and Midland Trail Middle were involved in a basketball tripleheader on Jan. 12. Following is a look at each game:
Girls varsity
Midland Trail 38
Fayetteville 20
The Patriots used a spurt to carry a 25-11 lead into the locker room at halftime en route to the conquest of the Pirates.
Raygen Parsons scored 13 to lead the MTMS attack, while Whitney Bibb added 10 and Rachel Pritt eight.
Amy Hollandsworth and Kinzlee Dove scored eight apiece for Fayetteville.
Midland Trail
Madison Rader 1 0-0 2, Jessi Mooney 1 1-1 3, Rachel Pritt 3 0-0 8, Whitney Bibb 4 1-6 10, Ava Campbell 1 0-3 2, Raygen Parsons 4 5-8 13, K. Calloway 0 0-0 0, H. Ward 0 0-0 0, A. Parcell 0 0-0 0, P. Walker 0 0-0 0, S. Harrell 0 0-0 0, R. Ewing 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-18 38
Fayetteville
Amy Hollandsworth 2 4-8 8, Mia Calloway 1 0-0 2, Marleigh Bussard 0 0-0 0, Kinzlee Dove 4 0-2 8, Lilly Hrabosky 0 0-0 0, Kinslee Hildebrand 0 0-0 0, Braley Hopkins 1 0-0 2, Makayla Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-10 20
MT 16 9 5 8 — 38
F 9 2 3 6 — 20
Three-point goals: MT: 3 (Pritt 2, Bibb); F: 0. Fouled out: None.
Boys varsity
Fayetteville 32
Midland Trail 19
Camryn Thomas netted 10 points and Ben Harrison added nine to pace the Pirate boys past the Patriots.
Jaxon Barnhouse tallied eight for Midland Trail.
Fayetteville led 8-0 after six minutes.
Midland Trail
Thomas Jones 1 0-0 3, Isaiah Harper 1 1-2 3, Jaxon Barnhouse 2 3-6 8, Jackson Wilson 0 0-0 0, Riley Dixon 0 0-2 0, Van Wood 0 0-0 0, Elliott Harrell 1 1-1 3, Hunter Carter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 4-10 19
Fayetteville
Ben Harrison 4 1-2 9, Camryn Thomas 3 2-4 10, Carson Nicolau 3 0-0 6, Levi Shrewsberry 2 0-0 5, Andrew Hart 0 0-0 0, Landen Bragg 0 0-0 0, Payton Hall 0 0-0 0, Fletcher Good 0 0-0 0, LaShawn Nicholes 1 0-0 2, Aidan Humphrey 0 0-0 0, Tucker Bragg 0 0-0 0, Jaden Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-6 32
MT 0 6 4 9 — 19
F 8 5 6 13 — 32
Three-point goals: MT: 3 (Jones, Barnhouse, Harrell); F: 3 (Thomas 2, Shrewsberry). Fouled out: Nicholes (F).
Boys JV
Fayetteville 19
Midland Trail 18
The Pirates withstood the challenge from the Patriots in the close jayvee contest.
Payton Hall and Tucker Bragg scored five each for Fayetteville.
Hunter Carter led Midland Trail with eight markers.
Midland Trail
Hunter Carter 4 0-0 8, Rykard Wood 0 0-0 0, Riley Petitt 2 1-1 6, Van Wood 2 0-2 4, Peyton Beard 0 0-0 0, Aaron Dunbar 0 0-0 0, Gage Eades 0 0-0 0, Holden Grimmett 0 0-0 0, Beau Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Blake Carte 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 1-3 18
Fayetteville
Andrew Hart 1 0-0 2, Landen Bragg 1 0-0 2, Payton Hall 2 0-0 5, Fletcher Good 0 0-0 0, Tommy McKinney 1 0-0 2, Jasper Swafford 0 0-0 0, Tucker Bragg 2 0-0 5, Blayne Parsons 0 0-0 0, Braxton Sizemore 0 0-0 0, Thorpe Fussell 0 0-0 0, Henry Borgeson 0 0-0 0, Parker Harrah 1 0-0 2, LaShawn Nicholes 0 1-2 1, Jaden Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 1-2 19
MT 7 4 4 3 — 18
F 7 9 1 2 — 19
Three-point goals: MT: 1 (Petitt); F: 2 (Hall, Bragg). Fouled out: None.
• • •
Also recently:
Girls
Oak Hill 59
Park 19
Jenna Maynor pumped in 20 points on Tuesday to power the Oak Hill girls past Park 59-19.
Also for Oak Hill (8-1), Natalie Craddock netted 12 points. Other scorers included: Marlee Wills, 8; Kya Osborne, 6; Bella Holly, 8; and Kadence Donnelly, 5.
Zoey Williams led Park with 10 points. Other scorers were: Avee Lynch, 1; Shyloh Mack, 3; and Cadence Reid, 5.
Valley 32
Fayetteville 30
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Valley overcame an 18-6 halftime deficit to defeat Fayetteville 32-30 in overtime.
For the Greyhounds, Raelyn Morris scored a team-high 17 points, which included four 3-point goals. Other scorers included: Hayleigh Newman, 3; Hadassah Hamm, 6; Brayleigh Coping, 1; Riley Price, 1; and Emily Toney, 4.
Hamm provided six steals, and Miranda Stover had five rebounds.
Amy Hollandsworth scored a game-high 20 points for the Pirates. Also supplying offense were: Mia Calloway, 7; Kinzlee Dove, 1; and Lilly Hrabosky, 2.
— Steve Keenan
