MONTGOMERY — The West Virginia Fellowship of Christian Athletes will present the FCA WV Hoops Classic Dec. 13-14 at the Upper Kanawha Valley YMCA.
The tournament will feature boys and girls high school basketball teams from the region during the two days of competition at the Baisi Center gymnasium.
Admission is free. Concessions will be available, with proceeds going to the YMCA to help fund its programs.
Below is the complete schedule:
Friday, Dec. 13
• Girls — Calvary Baptist vs. Elk Valley, 12 p.m.
• Girls — Roane County vs. Calhoun County, 1:30 p.m.
• Girls — Teays Valley Christian vs. Greater Beckley Christian, 3:30 p.m.
• Boys — Teays Valley Christian vs. Belpre Christian, 5 p.m.
• Girls — South Charleston vs. Capital, 6:30 p.m.
• Boys — South Charleston vs. Beth Haven, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
• Boys — Calvary Baptist vs. Beth Haven, 12 p.m.
• Girls — South Charleston vs. PikeView, 2 p.m.
• Girls — St. Albans vs. Nitro, 3:30 p.m.
• Girls — Poca vs. Ripley, 5 p.m.
• Boys — St. Albans vs. Ripley, 6:30 p.m.
• • •
In other tournaments in the region in the coming weeks:
• The Waco Center at Glenville State College will be the site of a six-day boys and girls high school basketball tournament in December.
The Independent Oil & Gas Association (IOGA) Classic tournament is being hosted at Glenville State from Monday, Dec. 16 through Saturday, Dec. 21.
Schools slated to participate in the girls bracket include Gilmer County, Bridgeport, Clay County, Calhoun County, Nicholas County, Webster County, Roane County and Braxton County.
The boys bracket will consist of Gilmer County, Bridgeport, Meadow Bridge, Roane County, Braxton County and Nicholas County.
The student participants of the tournament are eligible to apply for a Glenville State College scholarship, which is being funded by IOGA. The available scholarships will be awarded to qualified seniors who will attend GSC and pursue a degree in relation to the support and development of the oil and gas industry.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for a general admission price of $5 and a student price of $3 (with a valid school ID). Concessions will be available and there will be a nightly fan competition. Attendees are also encouraged to bring new or gently-used shoes as part of a shoe drive.
For more information about the IOGA Classic, contact David Hutchison at 304-462-6381.
Visit www.glenville.edu/iogaclassic for sponsorship information and downloadable brackets.
• The New River Community and Technical College Invitational will be staged Jan. 2-4, 2020 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The event will span three days and feature 17 area high schools. The field will include Chapmanville Regional, Webster County, Bluefield, Woodrow Wilson, Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier East, Independence, James Monroe, Liberty, Nicholas County, Oak Hill, PikeView, Pocahontas County, Princeton, Shady Spring, Westside and Wyoming East. Woodrow Wilson, Westside, PikeView and Wyoming East will participate in the girls division.
The tournament raises funds for college scholarships and to assist participating high schools' athletic departments and Project Graduation committees.
To help sponsor the event, email foundation@newriver.edu or call 304-929-6734.
