The induction of charter members of the Fayetteville High School Sports Hall of Fame occurred on Saturday, July 1 during the Fayetteville High School Come on Home Reunion.
Coaches and players inducted were: Fletcher M. Arritt Jr., Class of 1959, 1942-2021; Frank Spangler Jr., Class of 1960; Jessica Taylor, Class of 2001; Jody McKown, Class of 1977; Alva Elton Whanger, 1929-1941; Jasmine Cotten Parker, Class of 2006; Paul W. McKown, 1935-2018; Larry Jasper, Class of 1959; Vickie Slayton Gay, Class of 1988; Walter C. Beene, 1957-1994; Richard Ramsey, Class of 1967; Jack Shockey, Class of 1947, 1929-1988; and Coach Fletcher Arritt Sr., 1939-1971.
