The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and Bridge Haven Golf Club will present the inaugural New River Gorge Golf Classic on Wednesday, Aug. 19, followed by a Business After Hours event at the clubhouse. The Business After Hours ticket will include one drink and food.

Tournament format is as follows:

• Scramble division — Four-person team, $240

• Scratch and handicap — Individual, $60

Prizes will be awarded to:

• Top three scramble teams

• Top two gross and net individuals

Prizes will include gift certificates from local Chamber members.

The schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 19 is below:

• 12:30 p.m. — Registration begins

• 2 p.m. — Shotgun start

• 6:30 p.m. — Business After Hours dinner, drinks and prizes 

For golfer registration, visit http://fayettecounty.chambermaster.com/events/details/new-river-gorge-golf-classic-10675?calendarMonth=2020-08-01.

For Business After Hours tickets, go to http://fayettecounty.chambermaster.com/events/details/business-after-hours-golf-classic-10676?calendarMonth=2020-08-01.

Anyone interested in being a sponsor to help support the event can consider three levels of sponsorship. Email Becky Sullivan at becky@fayettecounty.com for more information.

Those with questions can call 304-465-5617.

