Assistant coach John Flournoy, right, and head coach Delbert Adkins guided the Mount Hope Mustangs boys high school basketball team's coaching staff back in the day. Flournoy went on to serve as head coach of the Midland Trail Patriots and the Princeton Tigers before his untimely death on Nov. 30, 2007 at the age of 51. Aged 84, Adkins passed away on Dec. 27, 2016. Flournoy's son, Jack, and his longtime friend, Sidney Crist, will stage the John Flournoy Memorial Youth Clinic at the Midland Trail Community Center (former Ansted Middle School on Rte. 60) from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 21.