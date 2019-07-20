Lifelong friends Jack Flournoy and Sidney Crist will team up to stage a one-day basketball clinic this weekend in Ansted. And it will be aimed at honoring the memory of a beloved area coach.
Crist and Flournoy will host the John Flournoy Memorial Youth Clinic at the Midland Trail Community Center (former Ansted Middle School on Rte. 60) from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 21.
Jack Flournoy is the son of the late John Flournoy, who was the longtime head boys basketball coach at Midland Trail High School, as well as being an assistant to Delbert Adkins at Mount Hope High prior to that and coaching the Princeton High boys for two seasons after his MTHS days. He passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 30, 2007, while serving his first year as an assistant coach at Oak Hill High.
Jack Flournoy, who began his basketball career with his dad at local basketball practices and games, was a key member of the Oak Hill High state basketball championship squad in 2010 before transferring to a Virginia school. He then played for Northern Kentucky University.
Crist was a member of three state tournament basketball teams at Midland Trail under his father and coach, Greg. The younger Crist, who played at Glenville State, is now in his second year as an assistant coach at the University of Pikeville (Ky.).
Ages 5-14 can participate in the clinic Sunday.
Cost will be $20 per camper. All proceeds will directly benefit the community center.
"The guys that are running the community center are trying really hard to make it right, so we'll do everything we can to try to help them," said Crist. "That's what it's all about."
According to Crist, former John Flournoy-coached players or those who had an association with the coach will take part Sunday alongside Crist and Flournoy. That is expected to include Steve Shuff, Jason Eades, Chris Nichols, Tommy Ewing and Bo Kesler.
"This clinic will be an annual thing; Jack and I will do it every year," he said. "The people that are working the clinic this year either played for John and played in college or had some connection with John."
