After missing several chances to put the ball in the net in the first half, Woodrow Wilson was ready to bust in the locker room.
“We were coming out definitely (feeling) aggravation,” junior midfielder Sophie Hall said. “Our heads were down because we knew we wanted to win this so bad.”
The Flying Eagles turned that frustration into results in the second half, and the result was a 3-1 win over Oak Hill for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship Thursday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.
Woodrow will take on George Washington for the Region 3 title Thursday, Oct. 28, at GW. The Patriots earned the Section 1 title with a 7-0 victory over Capital on Thursday.
The Flying Eagles had their shots in the first half but could not capitalize. Oak Hill did, when Samiah Lynch sent a shot into the corner of the goal for a 1-0 lead, where it would stay until halftime.
Woodrow coach Julie Agnor left any halftime discussion up to her players.
“Julie looked at us and she let us speak,” Hall said. “She didn’t yell at us. She let us say what we saw. Once we all said, ‘You know what, if it’s our last (game), let’s have fun,’ that’s what we did.”
And it didn’t take long.
Under a rain that started just as the teams went to the locker room at halftime, Mya Wooton scored to tie the game at 1-1 in the first minute of the second half.
That’s where it remained until Hall scored the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute.
“(The ball) was sent in and I knew I needed to finish that to get us back into the game,” Hall said. “I just got something on it and the keeper saved it, but it hit off her own player and it went in. I think that just raised our energy and that’s when we knew we’re going to win this.”
“In all honesty, there wasn’t a huge change (between halves), as far as what we were doing,” Agnor said. “The girls remained calm. At halftime, we’re down one, it’s easy for them to get anxious, worried or concerned. But, honestly, they did not change. They kept pace. They kept pounding the goal. They did change a little bit to get the outsides and get it in, which is our game plan anyway. But they were calm, and that’s key.”
The dagger came in the 75th minute when Wooton scored her second goal of the night.
Woodrow, which evened its record at 8-8-5, will play George Washington for the Region 3 championship Thursday at 5 p.m. The winner will advance to the state tournament set for Nov. 5-6 at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.
GW defeated Woodrow 10-0 Sept. 30 in Beckley. Hall, for one, has moved on from that night.
“Honestly, it’s one game at a time right now,” she said. “I’m going to celebrate this and tomorrow we’ll focus on that.”
