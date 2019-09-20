In high school football action last week, Meadow Bridge earned a 14-2 defeat of rival Midland Trail Friday, while Oak Hill fell to 0-3 with a 49-9 setback to Princeton.
In WVSSAC Class A ratings this week, the Patriots (2-1) are tied with Doddridge County and Tygarts Valley for No. 3, while the Wildcats (2-1) are knotted with Madonna, Webster County and Wheeling Central at No. 10.
The Wildcats are idle this week, but Midland Trail and Oak Hill both seek to bounce back with a win tonight. Midland Trail will travel to play Class A co-No. 15 Richwood (2-1) at 7:30 p.m., while Oak Hill will host Class AA co-No. 3 Wyoming East (2-0) at 7 p.m.
Following are some notes:
• For Oak Hill against Princeton last week, quarterback Cade Maynor was 18-of-35 for 219 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Rodell Allen was the top receiver, catching four passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. Leonard Farrow had eight receptions for 83 yards, and Braxton Hall caught two passes for 28 yards. Te-amo Shelton, Eli Sedlock, J.R. Maynor and Toby Giles had one catch apiece.
The Red Devils' ground attack was led by Shelton, who had 14 carries for 35 yards, but they accumulated only 1 yard overall on 24 rushes.
Omar Lewis and Hunter Perdue each had an interception for the Oak Hill defense.
• In upsetting rival Midland Trail last week, Meadow Bridge head coach Dwayne Reichard felt his team responded well from a 28-15 loss to Clay-Battelle the previous week.
"We told the players we had one of two things that were going to happen," he said. "Losing was going to send us on a spiral, or it would show us what type of character we have.
"We responded well. We executed our game plan. We're happy to be where we're at right now."
An off-week will benefit the Wildcats, who currently have several injuries to nurse, said Reichard. "It (Midland Trail) was a very physical contest. We need this week's rest to recuperate."
Meadow Bridge returns to action on Sept. 27 at home against East Hardy.
• Ahead of tonight's battle with Richwood, Midland Trail head coach Frank Isaacs hopes his team takes a message to heart from the loss to Meadow Bridge.
"Most of our kids haven't lost a whole lot," he said. "Hopefully they got a taste of that and it's a bitter taste and they don't want any more."
The setback to the Wildcats was a combination of things, he noted. Losing six of seven fumbles and dropping a touchdown pass crippled the team's offensive rhythm, and Meadow Bridge "played well" and "just wanted it more than our guys."
Preparing for the Lumberjacks tonight, Isaacs says Richwood "is absolutely huge up front." They also have a "pretty athletic quarterback who likes to throw it around" and (receiver Michael) McGee "can potentially put up three or four or five touchdowns."
Midland Trail senior lineman Zack Wood has been lost for the season to a meniscus tear, Isaacs said.
• Through three games, sophomore quarterback Dustin Adkins is leading the Meadow Bridge offense. Through the air, Adkins is 18-of-41 for 271 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. He also powers the ground attack with 32 carries for 250 yards and two TDs. Teammate Nick White has carried 51 times for 138 yards and three scores.
Tyler Martin and Ayden Redden lead the receiving corps. Redden has six catches for 114 yards and two six-pointers, and Martin has seven catches for 107 yards.
Hunter Claypool leads the defense with 14 solo tackles, 32 assists and four fumble recoveries. Logan Hatfield has recovered three fumbles.
skeenan@register-herald.com
