Fayette County’s Freedom Fighters Youth Wrestling Team fielded a team of 10 competitors at the recent West Virginia Youth Wrestling Association State Tournament in Charleston, with six podium placers. Following is a list of participants:
• Easton Kaylor — 1st, 6U, 60 pounds
• Evan Ulrich — 2nd, 12U, 100 pounds
• Evan Key — 2nd, 10U, 85 pounds
• Jett Hines — 3rd, 12U, 85 pounds
• Kohlsen Coleman — 4th, 12U, 85 pounds
• Clayton Hess — 8th, 8U, 85 pounds
• Luke Sheets — 12U, 125 pounds
• Logan Johns — 8U, 60 pounds
• Sawyer Taylor — 8U, 60 pounds
• Brantlee Kaylor — 8U, 55 pounds
• Easton Kaylor — 6U, 60 pounds WVYWA state champion
The three finalists were Evan Ulrich, Easton Kaylor and Evan Key.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.