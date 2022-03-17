Six competitors from the Freedom Fighters Wrestling Club placed at the West Virginia Youth Wrestling Association (WVYWA) State Championship at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in late February.
The six grapplers advanced to day two of the competition and wound up placing in their respective events.
Leading the way was Jayden Roop, who was the WVYWA state champion in the middle school (13-15) 155-pound class. Others earning podium finishes included: Kohlsen Coleman, third in 10U 85-pound division; Jeremy Shockey, fourth at 10U 85 pounds; Cruz Tompkins, fourth in the middle school 145-pound classification; Evan Ulrich, sixth in 12U 180-pound class; and Kordell Brown, sixth in the middle school 285 division.
Several others from the club went to the states, as well.
