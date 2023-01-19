Below are results from Week 1 of the Fayetteville Youth Basketball League on Jan. 7:
Division 3 (K-1) results from Memorial Building
Mountaineers 25, Bulls 16
Mountaineers are coached by Danny Swank and the Bulls are coached by Justin Shockey.
Wolverines 16, Mandalorians 7
Wolverines are coached by Cliff Sullivan and the Mandalorians are coached by Dylan Clemins.
Rattlers 11, Herd 8
Rattlers are coached by Katie Faulkner and the Herd are coached by Ashley White.
Division 2 (2-3) results from the Memorial Building
Pirates 28, Lizards 12
Pirates are coached by Noah Oliver and the Lizards are coached by Brad White.
Wolfpack 32, Wildcats 9
Wolfpack are coached by Kenny Parker and the Wildcats are coached by Paul Perdue.
Boys Division 1 (4-6) results from the Memorial Building
Hornets 19, Celtics 16
Hornets were led in scoring by: R. Stonestreet 12, M. Meadows 5 and R. Fernett 2. Hornets are coached by Reid Meadows.
Celtics were led in scoring by: P. Hopkins 10, J. Diederich 2, B. Danley 2 and S. Sears 2. Celtics are coached by Matt Diederich.
Lakers 16, Spurs 10
Lakers were led in scoring by: M. Williams 8, T. Williams 6 and Pe. Harrah 2. Lakers are coached by Larry Harrah.
Spurs were led in scoring by: J. Woodrum 7, I. Chapman 2 and N. Mulcahy 1. Spurs are coached by James Gill.
Bucks 38, 76ers 17
Bucks were led in scoring by: Ja. Shockey 16, N. Bolar 10, E. Akers 6, I. McManaway 4 and B. Conley 2. Bucks are coached by Justin Shockey.
The 76ers were led in scoring by: D. Robinson 12, S. Sienta 3 and D. Romero 2. The 76ers are coached by Josh Smith.
Girls Division 1 (4-6) results from the Memorial Building
Storm 23, Sparks 12
Storm were led in scoring by: C. Swank 14, A. Wood 4, N. Peña 2 and K. Johns 1. Storm are coached by Jessica Swank.
Sparks were led in scoring by: M. Taylor 4, N. Ibarra 4, L. McDaniel 2 and A. O’Neal 2. Sparks are coached by Alison Ibarra.
Lynx 21, Liberty 4
Lynx were led in scoring by: K. Wriston 10, J. Hill 7, S. Hill 2 and A. Johnston 2. Lynx are coached by Matt Wriston.
Liberty were led in scoring by: K. McManaway 4. Liberty are coached by Dave Taylor.
• • •
This week's sponsor highlight thank you goes out to Flat Top Fridays of Fayetteville for sponsoring the Division 3 Mountaineers and C. Adam Toney Tire Pros for sponsoring the Division 2 Pirates.
Also, league officials would like to thank the Fayette County Commission for use of the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, Principal Melissa Harrah for use of the Fayetteville PK-8 gymnasium, and area churches for use of their gymnasiums (Gatewood Church of God, Emmanuel Baptist Church and Grace Baptist Church). "Without these crucial organizations, Fayetteville Youth Basketball League would not be possible," said a representative.
