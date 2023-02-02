FYBL

Fayetteville Youth Basketball League Weeks 3 results for Jan. 21 are listed below:

Division 3 (K-1)

Mountaineers 18, Mandalorians 11

Herd 16, Bulls 11

Rattlers 21, Wolverines 13

Division 2 (2-3)

Wolfpack 28, Lizards 16

Pirates 9, Wildcats 8

Boys Division 1 (4-6)

Celtics 18, 76ers 15

Celtics were led by: P. Hopkins 6, B. Danley 4, S. Sears 4, N. McKinney 2 and M. Shumake 2.

The 76ers were led by: D. Robinson 7, D. Romero 4 and S. Sienta 4.

Lakers 29, Hornets 15

Lakers were led by: M. Williams 19, Pr. Harrah 6 and Pe. Harrah 4.

Hornets were led by: M. Meadows 9, S. Smith 4 and R. Fernett 2.

Bucks 31, Spurs 16

Bucks were led by: Ja. Shockey 21, A. Shockey 4, B. Conley 4 and Je. Shockey 2.

Spurs were led by: J. Woodrum 6, N. Mulcahy 6, J. Smith 2 and A. Adkins 2.

Girls Division 1 (4-6)

Liberty 20, Sparks 4

Liberty were led by: L. Hart 8, J. Warrick 4, E. Harvey 4, K. McManaway 2 and H. Scritchfield 2.

Sparks were led by: N. Ibarra 2 and R. Childers 2.

Lynx 14, Storm 5

Lynx were led by: J. Hill 4, S. Hill 4, K. Wriston 4 and A. Johnston 2.

Storm were led by: A. Wood 3 and K. Hamilton 2.

• • •

This week sponsor highlight thank you goes to:

• Wood Iron Eatery of Fayetteville for sponsoring the Division 3 Mandalorians;

• King Coal of Oak Hill for sponsoring the Division 3 Herd;

• Fayette Veterinary Hospital of Fayetteville for sponsoring the Division 3 Rattlers; and

• Bridge Brew Works for sponsoring the Division 2 Wolfpack.

