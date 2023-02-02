Fayetteville Youth Basketball League Weeks 3 results for Jan. 21 are listed below:
Division 3 (K-1)
Mountaineers 18, Mandalorians 11
Herd 16, Bulls 11
Rattlers 21, Wolverines 13
Division 2 (2-3)
Wolfpack 28, Lizards 16
Pirates 9, Wildcats 8
Boys Division 1 (4-6)
Celtics 18, 76ers 15
Celtics were led by: P. Hopkins 6, B. Danley 4, S. Sears 4, N. McKinney 2 and M. Shumake 2.
The 76ers were led by: D. Robinson 7, D. Romero 4 and S. Sienta 4.
Lakers 29, Hornets 15
Lakers were led by: M. Williams 19, Pr. Harrah 6 and Pe. Harrah 4.
Hornets were led by: M. Meadows 9, S. Smith 4 and R. Fernett 2.
Bucks 31, Spurs 16
Bucks were led by: Ja. Shockey 21, A. Shockey 4, B. Conley 4 and Je. Shockey 2.
Spurs were led by: J. Woodrum 6, N. Mulcahy 6, J. Smith 2 and A. Adkins 2.
Girls Division 1 (4-6)
Liberty 20, Sparks 4
Liberty were led by: L. Hart 8, J. Warrick 4, E. Harvey 4, K. McManaway 2 and H. Scritchfield 2.
Sparks were led by: N. Ibarra 2 and R. Childers 2.
Lynx 14, Storm 5
Lynx were led by: J. Hill 4, S. Hill 4, K. Wriston 4 and A. Johnston 2.
Storm were led by: A. Wood 3 and K. Hamilton 2.
• • •
This week sponsor highlight thank you goes to:
• Wood Iron Eatery of Fayetteville for sponsoring the Division 3 Mandalorians;
• King Coal of Oak Hill for sponsoring the Division 3 Herd;
• Fayette Veterinary Hospital of Fayetteville for sponsoring the Division 3 Rattlers; and
• Bridge Brew Works for sponsoring the Division 2 Wolfpack.
