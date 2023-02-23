FYBL

Fayetteville Youth Basketball League results from Week 6 on Feb. 11 are below:

Division 3 (K-1)

• Rattlers 27, Herd 17

• Mandalorians 23, Wolverines 17

• Mountaineers 24, Bulls 13

Division 2 (2-3)

• Pirates 22, Wildcats 16

Pirates were led by: L. Lewis 6, N. Oliver 6, G. Wood 6 and S. Bragg 4.

Wildcats were led by: M. Perdue 8 and E. Evans 6.

• Wolfpack 20, Lizards 14

Wolfpack were led by: A. Prior 8, A. Saladya 6, O. Parker 4 and F. Payne 2.

Lizards were led by: O. Borsman 8 and B. Shumaker 6.

Boys Division 1 (4-6)

• Bucks 36, 76ers 15

Bucks were led by: I. McManaway 8, Ja. Shockey 6, E. Akers 6, N. Bolar 6, A. Shockey 6, B. Conley 3 and B. Phillips 1.

The 76ers were led by: D. Robinson 6, S. Smith 5, S. Sienta 3 and T. Anderson 1

• Lakers 33, Spurs 16

Lakers were led by: T. Williams 12, M. Williams 10, Pe. Harrah 5, C. Smith 4 and H. Scarbrough 2.

Spurs were led by: S. Smith 7, A. Adkins 3, J. Smith 2, A. Prior 2 and J. Woodrum 2.

• Hornets 16, Celtics 8

Hornets were led by: R. Stonestreet 10, R. Fernett 4 and N. Bush 2.

Celtics were led by: P. Hopkins 3, B. Danley 2, S. Sears 2  and J. Diederich 1.

Girls Division 1 (4-6)

• Storm 15, Lynx 9

Storm were led by: A. Wood 9, C. Swank 4 and K. Hamilton 2.

Lynx were led by: A. Johnston 4, K. Wriston 2, J. Hill 2 and S. Hill 1.

• Liberty 18, Sparks 13

Liberty were led by: K. McManaway 6, J. Warrick 5, E. Harvey 4, L. Hart 2 and R. Cody 1.

Sparks were led by: A. O’Neal 5, M. Taylor 3, N. Ibarra 2, L. Lockhart 2 and M. Campbell 1.

This week's sponsor highlight thank yous go to:

• AccessHealth WV for sponsoring Division 1 Storm;

• Pinheads of New River Gorge for sponsoring Division 1 Sparks;

• Harmony Ridge Recovery Center for sponsoring Division 1 Liberty; and

• Pies and Pints Pizzeria for sponsoring Division 3 Wolverines.

Tournament semifinals were set for Wednesday, Feb. 22, with Championship Day planned for Saturday, Feb. 25.

