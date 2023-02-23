Fayetteville Youth Basketball League results from Week 6 on Feb. 11 are below:
Division 3 (K-1)
• Rattlers 27, Herd 17
• Mandalorians 23, Wolverines 17
• Mountaineers 24, Bulls 13
Division 2 (2-3)
• Pirates 22, Wildcats 16
Pirates were led by: L. Lewis 6, N. Oliver 6, G. Wood 6 and S. Bragg 4.
Wildcats were led by: M. Perdue 8 and E. Evans 6.
• Wolfpack 20, Lizards 14
Wolfpack were led by: A. Prior 8, A. Saladya 6, O. Parker 4 and F. Payne 2.
Lizards were led by: O. Borsman 8 and B. Shumaker 6.
Boys Division 1 (4-6)
• Bucks 36, 76ers 15
Bucks were led by: I. McManaway 8, Ja. Shockey 6, E. Akers 6, N. Bolar 6, A. Shockey 6, B. Conley 3 and B. Phillips 1.
The 76ers were led by: D. Robinson 6, S. Smith 5, S. Sienta 3 and T. Anderson 1
• Lakers 33, Spurs 16
Lakers were led by: T. Williams 12, M. Williams 10, Pe. Harrah 5, C. Smith 4 and H. Scarbrough 2.
Spurs were led by: S. Smith 7, A. Adkins 3, J. Smith 2, A. Prior 2 and J. Woodrum 2.
• Hornets 16, Celtics 8
Hornets were led by: R. Stonestreet 10, R. Fernett 4 and N. Bush 2.
Celtics were led by: P. Hopkins 3, B. Danley 2, S. Sears 2 and J. Diederich 1.
Girls Division 1 (4-6)
• Storm 15, Lynx 9
Storm were led by: A. Wood 9, C. Swank 4 and K. Hamilton 2.
Lynx were led by: A. Johnston 4, K. Wriston 2, J. Hill 2 and S. Hill 1.
• Liberty 18, Sparks 13
Liberty were led by: K. McManaway 6, J. Warrick 5, E. Harvey 4, L. Hart 2 and R. Cody 1.
Sparks were led by: A. O’Neal 5, M. Taylor 3, N. Ibarra 2, L. Lockhart 2 and M. Campbell 1.
• • •
This week's sponsor highlight thank yous go to:
• AccessHealth WV for sponsoring Division 1 Storm;
• Pinheads of New River Gorge for sponsoring Division 1 Sparks;
• Harmony Ridge Recovery Center for sponsoring Division 1 Liberty; and
• Pies and Pints Pizzeria for sponsoring Division 3 Wolverines.
• • •
Tournament semifinals were set for Wednesday, Feb. 22, with Championship Day planned for Saturday, Feb. 25.
