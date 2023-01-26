Fayetteville Youth Basketball League results from Jan. 14 are below:
Division 3 (K-1)
Herd 33, Wolverines 12
Rattlers 18, Mountaineers 8
Bulls 20, Mandalorians 18
Division 2 (2-3)
Wolfpack 21, Pirates 14
Lizards 9, Wildcats 6
Boys Division 1 (4-6)
76ers 18, Spurs 12
The 76ers were led by: D. Robinson 11, S. Smith 4 and S. Sienta 3.
Spurs were led by: J. Woodrum 6, I. Chapman 2 and B. Williams 2.
Bucks 43, Hornets 28
Bucks were led by: Ja. Shockey 22, N. Bolar 8, E. Akers 4, Je. Shockey 3, I. McManaway 2, B. Conley 2 and A. Shockey 2.
Hornets were led by: R. Stonestreet 14, M. Meadows 12 and L. Christner 2.
Lakers 19, Celtics 12
Lakers were led by M. Williams 8, T. Williams 4, Pe. Harrah 4 and and Pr. Harrah 3.
Celtics were led by: P. Hopkins 10 and S. Sears 2.
Girls Division 1 (4-6)
Storm 12, Liberty 11
Storm were led by: A. Wood 5, N. Peña 4 and C. Swank 3.
Liberty were led by: J. Warrick 5, L. Hart 4 and H. Scritchfield 2.
Lynx 18, Sparks 8
Lynx were led by: J. Hill 8, S. Hill 6, K. Wriston 2 and M. Harvey 2.
Sparks were led by: A. McDaniel 6 and A. O’Neal 2.
This week’s sponsor highlight thank you goes to:
• Harrah Law Firm of Fayetteville for sponsoring the Division 1 Lakers;
• Shady Spring Dental Care for sponsoring the Division 1 Lynx;
• Piggly Wiggly of Hico for sponsoring Division 1 Hornets; and
• Dr. Paul Conley for sponsoring Division 2 Bulls.
