FYBL

Fayetteville Youth Basketball League results from Jan. 14 are below:

Division 3 (K-1)

Herd 33, Wolverines 12

Rattlers 18, Mountaineers 8

Bulls 20, Mandalorians 18

Division 2 (2-3)

Wolfpack 21, Pirates 14

Lizards 9, Wildcats 6

Boys Division 1 (4-6)

76ers 18, Spurs 12

The 76ers were led by: D. Robinson 11, S. Smith 4 and S. Sienta 3.

Spurs were led by: J. Woodrum 6, I. Chapman 2 and B. Williams 2.

Bucks 43, Hornets 28

Bucks were led by: Ja. Shockey 22, N. Bolar 8, E. Akers 4, Je. Shockey 3, I. McManaway 2, B. Conley 2 and A. Shockey 2.

Hornets were led by: R. Stonestreet 14, M. Meadows 12 and L. Christner 2.

Lakers 19, Celtics 12

Lakers were led by M. Williams 8, T. Williams 4, Pe. Harrah 4 and and Pr. Harrah 3.

Celtics were led by: P. Hopkins 10 and S. Sears 2.

Girls Division 1 (4-6)

Storm 12, Liberty 11

Storm were led by: A. Wood 5, N. Peña 4 and C. Swank 3.

Liberty were led by: J. Warrick 5, L. Hart 4 and H. Scritchfield 2.

Lynx 18, Sparks 8

Lynx were led by: J. Hill 8, S. Hill 6, K. Wriston 2 and M. Harvey 2.

Sparks were led by: A. McDaniel 6 and A. O’Neal 2.

This week’s sponsor highlight thank you goes to:

• Harrah Law Firm of Fayetteville for sponsoring the Division 1 Lakers;

• Shady Spring Dental Care for sponsoring the Division 1 Lynx;

• Piggly Wiggly of Hico for sponsoring Division 1 Hornets; and

• Dr. Paul Conley for sponsoring Division 2 Bulls.

