Below are Jan. 28 Week 4 results from the Fayetteville Youth Basketball League:
Division 3 (K-1)
• Rattlers 19, Bulls 8
• Mountaineers 21, Wolverines 14
• Herd 22, Mandalorians 8
Division 2 (2-3)
• Wolfpack 34, Wildcats 0
• Lizards 13, Pirates 6
Boys division 1 (4-6)
• Bucks 31, Celtics 19
Bucks were led by: Ja. Shockey 14, I. McManaway 6, N. Bolar 6 and E. Akers 5.
Celtics were led by: P. Hopkins 15, B. Danley 2 and M. Shumake 2 points and 10 rebounds.
• Hornets 23, Spurs 21
Hornets were led by: R. Stonestreet 12, M. Meadows 9 and C. Keenan 2.
Spurs were led by: N. Mulcahy 9, I. Chapman 6, J. Woodrum 4 and J. Smith 2.
• Lakers 32, 76ers 20
Lakers were led by: T. Williams 12 points and 16 rebounds, M. Williams 12, Pe. Harrah 6 and Pr. Harrah 2.
The 76ers were led by: S. Sienta 6, D. Robinson 4, S. Smith 4, D. Romero 4 and H. Parsons 2.
Girls Division 1 (4-6)
• Lynx 12, Liberty 10
Lynx were led by: K. Wriston 4, A. Johnston 4, J. Hill 2 and S. Hill 2.
Liberty were led by: K. McManaway 3, L. Hart 2 points and 13 rebounds, J. Warrick 2, E. Harvey 2 and K. McGraw 1.
• Storm 15, Sparks 5
Storm were led by: A. Wood 10 and C. Swank 5.
Sparks were led by: L. McDaniel 2, M. Campbell 2 and M. Taylor 1.
• • •
This week's sponsor highlight thank yous go to:
• Pullin, Fowler, Flanagan, Brown and Poe Attorneys at Law for sponsoring the Division 2 Wildcats;
• LingaCare Associates for sponsoring the Division 2 Lizards;
• Café One Ten of Oak Hill for sponsoring the Division 1 Bucks; and
• Nicholas Printing of Summersville for sponsoring the Division 1 76ers.
