FYBL

Below are Jan. 28 Week 4 results from the Fayetteville Youth Basketball League:

Division 3 (K-1)

• Rattlers 19, Bulls 8

• Mountaineers 21, Wolverines 14

• Herd 22, Mandalorians 8

Division 2 (2-3)

• Wolfpack 34, Wildcats 0

• Lizards 13, Pirates 6

Boys division 1 (4-6)

• Bucks 31, Celtics 19

Bucks were led by: Ja. Shockey 14, I. McManaway 6, N. Bolar 6 and E. Akers 5.

Celtics were led by: P. Hopkins 15, B. Danley 2 and M. Shumake 2 points and 10 rebounds.

• Hornets 23, Spurs 21

Hornets were led by: R. Stonestreet 12, M. Meadows 9 and C. Keenan 2.

Spurs were led by: N. Mulcahy 9, I. Chapman 6, J. Woodrum 4 and J. Smith 2.

• Lakers 32, 76ers 20

Lakers were led by: T. Williams 12 points and 16 rebounds, M. Williams 12, Pe. Harrah 6 and Pr. Harrah 2.

The 76ers were led by: S. Sienta 6, D. Robinson 4, S. Smith 4, D. Romero 4 and H. Parsons 2.

Girls Division 1 (4-6)

• Lynx 12, Liberty 10

Lynx were led by: K. Wriston 4, A. Johnston 4, J. Hill 2 and S. Hill 2.

Liberty were led by: K. McManaway 3, L. Hart 2 points and 13 rebounds, J. Warrick 2, E. Harvey 2 and K. McGraw 1.

• Storm 15, Sparks 5

Storm were led by: A. Wood 10 and C. Swank 5.

Sparks were led by: L. McDaniel 2, M. Campbell 2 and M. Taylor 1.

• • •

This week's sponsor highlight thank yous go to:

• Pullin, Fowler, Flanagan, Brown and Poe Attorneys at Law for sponsoring the Division 2 Wildcats;

• LingaCare Associates for sponsoring the Division 2 Lizards;

• Café One Ten of Oak Hill for sponsoring the Division 1 Bucks; and

• Nicholas Printing of Summersville for sponsoring the Division 1 76ers.

