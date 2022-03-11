Following is a review of action on semifinal Friday at the 2022 WVSSAC Girls State High School Basketball Tournament in Charleston:

Class AAAA

• Huntington 58, Cabell Midland 49

• Morgantown 46, Wheeling Park 31

Championship will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.

Class AAA

• Fairmont Senior 58, PikeView 39

• Logan 55, North Marion 53

Championship will be at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.

Class AA

• Parkersburg Catholic 57, Petersburg 37

• Wyoming East 54, St. Marys 34

Championship will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.

Class A

• Gilmer County 61, Webster County 44

• Cameron 51, Tucker County 44

Championship will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12.

