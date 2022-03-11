Following is a review of action on semifinal Friday at the 2022 WVSSAC Girls State High School Basketball Tournament in Charleston:
Class AAAA
• Huntington 58, Cabell Midland 49
• Morgantown 46, Wheeling Park 31
Championship will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.
Class AAA
• Fairmont Senior 58, PikeView 39
• Logan 55, North Marion 53
Championship will be at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.
Class AA
• Parkersburg Catholic 57, Petersburg 37
• Wyoming East 54, St. Marys 34
Championship will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12.
Class A
• Gilmer County 61, Webster County 44
• Cameron 51, Tucker County 44
Championship will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12.
