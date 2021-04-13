It's not the ideal situation, but the Midland Trail High girls are expected to return to the court on Wednesday, April 14 to begin Class AAA postseason play.
Midland Trail, the No. 3 seed, will travel to play No. 2 Herbert Hoover (6-7) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Elkview Middle School. In the other semifinal, No. 4 Nicholas County (1-5) visits No. 1 Sissonville (6-7).
Midland Trail, the Class AAA No. 9 team in this week's The Associated Press poll, enters section tournament play with a 6-0 record, with all of the action occurring from March 3-23 before Covid-19 caused a derailment.
The most recent outing, a 53-31 conquest of Greater Beckley Christian, was the last time the Patriots had been on the court together until practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, April 9 and 10, as Covid-19 protocols put Midland Trail athletes on the shelf for an extended time.
"We hadn't picked up a ball in a while," said Trail head coach John Mark Kincaid. He said the team's opponents had called off some games before MTHS went into remote learning in recent weeks and put its own sports on hold.
Returning to practice late last week was difficult. "The second day looked much better than the first day; that first day back was rough," said Kincaid. "I'm more worried about conditioning than anything."
The lengthy hiatus stifled some momentum the Patriots had been building up in mid-March, Kincaid said. "The last couple games, our young kids were getting better and it looked like we were improving a bit," he said. "We really didn't get enough games in to figure it out."
Another thing Kincaid is still trying to figure is out how his team didn't fare better in the seedings. "The one and two seeds both had losing records," he said. "Their (Wednesday's foe Hoover) schedule is stronger, but ...
"I thought we'd at least get a two seed out of it."
Kincaid said the Huskies "look pretty similar to us." Hoover "looks pretty strong" defensively, he said, and they don't put up a lot of points on offense, he noted.
• • •
George Washington and Woodrow Wilson are the top two overall seeds for upcoming Class AAAA Region 3 girls section basketball tournaments.
Opening-round Section 1 games include No. 4 Riverside at George Washington, and No. 3 South Charleston at No. 2 Capital, both at 7 p.m. on April 14.
In Section 2, No. 4 Oak Hill (1-8) will play at Woodrow Wilson, and No. 3 Princeton will visit No. 2 Greenbrier East, both on Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m.
Following is a schedule:
Section 1
April 14
• No. 4 Riverside at No. 1 George Washington, 7 p.m.
• No. 3 South Charleston at No. 2 Capital, 7 p.m.
April 16
• Championship will be played at the highest remaining seed at 7 p.m.
Section 2
April 13
• No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m.
• No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Greenbrier East, 7 p.m.
April 15
• Championship will be played at the highest remaining seed at 7 p.m.
• • •
The Class AAA Region 3 schedule is below:
Section 1
April 12
• No. 1 PikeView 74, No. 4 Independence 21
• No. 3 Shady Spring 38, No. 2 Westside 23
April 14
• Championship game at PikeView, 7 p.m.
Section 2
April 14
• No. 4 Nicholas County at No. 1 Sissonville, 7 p.m.
• No. 3 Midland Trail at No. 2 Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
April 17
• Championship game at highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.
• • •
In Class A Region 3, River View is the top overall seed.
Following is the schedule:
Section 1
April 12
• No. 4 Greater Beckley Christian 63, No. 5 Mount View 42
April 14
• Greater Beckley Christian at No. 1 River View, 7 p.m.
• No. 3 Montcalm at No. 2 James Monroe, 7 p.m.
April 16
• Championship will be played at the highest remaining seed at 7 p.m.
Section 2
April 13
• No. 4 Meadow Bridge (2-10) at No. 1 Webster County, 7 p.m.
• No. 3 Greenbrier West at No. 2 Richwood, 7 p.m.
April 15
• Championship will be played at the highest remaining seed at 7 p.m.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
