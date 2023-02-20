Fayette County high school teams will begin girls postseason basketball tournament play Tuesday. In games involving Fayette squads:
• No. 4 seed Oak Hill (4-18) will visit No. 1 seed Woodrow Wilson (13-8) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament. No. 2 Greenbrier East (14-7) will host No. 3 Princeton (9-13) on the same date and time in the other side of the bracket. The championship game will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at the highest remaining seed.
The Red Devil girls will be facing a Woodrow Wilson team which beat them soundly 61-25 on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
OHHS head coach Darrell Compton said the key for his girls will be to "control the pace of the game a little bit. I'd say slow it down a little bit and just make shots. If we can do that, we'll be OK."
"I think we've got a good plan," he added, while acknowledging the Flying Eagles pose a difficult hurdle for his squad.
Compton said his team has played a strong schedule in 2022-23 that should help it be prepared for the postseason.
• In Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 play, No. 3 seed Midland Trail (12-9) will travel to No. 2 Westside (12-10) at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. No. 4 Shady Spring (6-15), which opened with a 37-29 win over No. 5 Independence in a Saturday play-in game, will play at No. 1 PikeView (12-9) at 7 p.m. Monday. The title will be decided at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. in the gym of the highest remaining seed.
"Our pressure defense has got to get our offense going," said Midland Trail head coach John Mark Kincaid. "We split with them in the regular season. It was two contested games (Trail lost 41-37 at Westside on Jan. 6 and defeated the Renegades 56-41 in Hico on Jan. 30.)
"We're pretty evenly-matched teams. Our pressure affected them the second time we played. The first time, we ended up losing by four points at their place. We got good looks in both games; we've just got to make shots. We have a hard time making shots sometimes."
Looking back at the season, he said, "We started out strong then we started playing some of the bigger schools." The Patriots were 6-0 out of the gate in December, then lost the next seven outings. They have rebounded by winning five of their last six, starting with the Westside victory and ending with a 69-41 setback to James Monroe in the final regular season contest on Feb. 15.
"It's been kind of a hard year as far as everybody goes," Kincaid said. "But a lot of kids got to play (that are) young. We're still young. We only start two seniors; everything else is freshmen and sophomores that play. So, the future's looking good."
Sophomore Addison Isaacs has guided the Trail attack this season. She has posted team-leading averages of 17.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.2 steals and 4.2 assists per game.
Sophomore backcourt mate Rumor Barnhouse averages 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Other contributors have included: Jayla Barnhouse (5.3 ppg), Brylee Stephenson (5.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 1.8 bpg), Ava Dickerson (4.5 ppg), Nevaeh Hall (4.3 ppg and 4.5 rpg), Mia Nuckols (3.4 ppg, 3.0 bpg and 2.3 apg), and Catherine Maxwell (2.2 ppg).
• In Class A Region 3, Section 2, No. 3 Meadow Bridge (16-4) will hit the road on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to face No. 2 Webster County (16-6) in a 7 p.m. contest. No. 4 Richwood (8-12) plays at No. 1 Greenbrier West (15-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the other first-round encounter. The championship is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at the highest remaining seed.
Veteran Meadow Bridge head coach Steve Taylor, who surpassed the 300-win coaching plateau earlier this season, says heading into Tuesday's matchup, "Defensively, we're pretty good at times, but we have to sustain that for four quarters. We've gotten better in all phases, but we're still not rebounding how we'd like."
The season has been an enjoyable one, he said. "We're tickled to death. We went from eight (last year) to 16 wins, and we still have no seniors. We've got nothing to lose."
In the Highlanders, the Wildcats will face a state tournament-tested squad that features 2,000-points-plus career scorer Sydney Baird. "Baird should definitely be an emphasis for our defense," Taylor said. "She's a phenomenal ball player."
"We're just going to go up there and have fun," he added.
Through 16 games, sophomore Kierston Rozell led Meadow Bridge with a 14.4 points per game scoring average, as well as pulling down 4.8 rebounds an outing. At the time, junior Charity Reichard was checking in with 8.9 points, 5.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.
Other contributors have included Riley Roberts (5.9 ppg), Lilyan Hayes (5.5 ppg and 3.9 rpg), Sierra Simmons (4.7 ppg and 2.6 spg) and Kaitlyn Cooper (4.5 ppg and 4.8 rpg).
